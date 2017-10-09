The Architect - Bombardier's Fourth Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle on Display at NBAA 2017

|
The Architect, Bombardier's fourth Global 7000
flight test vehicle (FTV4), will be on display at the National Business
Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Exhibition in Las
Vegas.
FTV4 is the first Global 7000 aircraft to be showcased at a
public event and is the first flight test vehicle equipped with a
cabin interior.
The aircraft will be used to validate the overall
passenger experience, including the cabin management system and
entertainment options, newly designed seats and amenities
throughout the four living spaces, the full-sized crew rest area
and gourmet galley.
FTV4 was ferried to Las Vegas following its
successful maiden flight on
28 September 2017.
“FTV4, the first aircraft to be furnished with a
cabin interior, has a unique purpose in flight validation. It is
confirming the unparalleled comfort and interior design that our
customers can expect from this game-changing business jet,” said
Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global
8000 Program. “The robust ground testing completed on our interior
test rig and the upcoming flight validation prepare us for
certification of the interiors. We have placed tremendous effort
on making the Global 7000 aircraft a business jet like no other.”
Prior to first flight, FTV4 interiors were validated on the
ground in a Bombardier test rig that replicates the
conditions of flight related to airframe motions and flight loads
using a production fuselage mounted on a pneumatic bed. This
process allowed for the validation of the interior’s fit and
finish well in advance of its actual installation in FTV4.
Bombardier is now using this key tool for the interiors
installation process of its production aircraft to ensure
operational efficiency and an uncompromised experience for
customers.
Production of interiors for Global 7000 aircraft
destined for customers is already well under way at Bombardier’s Centre of Excellence in Montreal. The recently
inaugurated atelier is now home to cabinet makers, woodworkers,
upholsterers and specialized support personnel. These experts
leverage advanced technologies for seat and cabinet manufacturing
such as automated cutting, sanding and polishing.
Work on the
green aircraft at Bombardier’s facility in Toronto, Ontario,
Canada, has also ramped up, with eight customer aircraft currently
progressing smoothly through final assembly.
“Our Global
7000 flight test vehicles continue to undergo rigorous testing at
our world-class flight test centre in Wichita, Kansas,” said
François Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief
Engineer, Product Development Engineering. “Having now flown
nearly 900 hours, the aircraft continue to perform extremely well
and to exhibit a high level of reliability. Areas of the flight
envelope and the performance of the systems, including at extreme
temperatures, have been tested. The results show a maturity which
is in full support of the planned certification activities.”
FTV5, known as “The Masterpiece”, is the fifth and final
flight test vehicle in the Global 7000 flight validation program.
Final preparations are under way for FTV5’s initial flight at
Bombardier’s Toronto facility. FTV5 will be used to perform even
further maturity testing to ensure a robust entry-into-service in
2018.
See also:
Dassault Falcon Jets - HD Video Interview with President Asia
Pacific.
See other recent
news regarding:
Bombardier,
Global 7000.