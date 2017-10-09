TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 9 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

The Architect - Bombardier's Fourth Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle on Display at NBAA 2017

The Architect, Bombardier's fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle (FTV4), will be on display at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas.

 FTV4 is the first Global 7000 aircraft to be showcased at a public event and is the first flight test vehicle equipped with a cabin interior.

 The aircraft will be used to validate the overall passenger experience, including the cabin management system and entertainment options, newly designed seats and amenities throughout the four living spaces, the full-sized crew rest area and gourmet galley.

The Architect, Bombardier's fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle (FTV4), is on display at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas. Click to enlarge.

FTV4 was ferried to Las Vegas following its successful maiden flight on 28 September 2017.

“FTV4, the first aircraft to be furnished with a cabin interior, has a unique purpose in flight validation. It is confirming the unparalleled comfort and interior design that our customers can expect from this game-changing business jet,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Global 7000 and Global 8000 Program. “The robust ground testing completed on our interior test rig and the upcoming flight validation prepare us for certification of the interiors. We have placed tremendous effort on making the Global 7000 aircraft a business jet like no other.”

Prior to first flight, FTV4 interiors were validated on the ground in a Bombardier test rig that replicates the conditions of flight related to airframe motions and flight loads using a production fuselage mounted on a pneumatic bed. This process allowed for the validation of the interior’s fit and finish well in advance of its actual installation in FTV4. Bombardier is now using this key tool for the interiors installation process of its production aircraft to ensure operational efficiency and an uncompromised experience for customers.

Production of interiors for Global 7000 aircraft destined for customers is already well under way at Bombardier’s Centre of Excellence in Montreal. The recently inaugurated atelier is now home to cabinet makers, woodworkers, upholsterers and specialized support personnel. These experts leverage advanced technologies for seat and cabinet manufacturing such as automated cutting, sanding and polishing.

The Architect, Bombardier's fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle (FTV4), is on display at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas. Click to enlarge.

 Work on the green aircraft at Bombardier’s facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, has also ramped up, with eight customer aircraft currently progressing smoothly through final assembly.

“Our Global 7000 flight test vehicles continue to undergo rigorous testing at our world-class flight test centre in Wichita, Kansas,” said François Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer, Product Development Engineering. “Having now flown nearly 900 hours, the aircraft continue to perform extremely well and to exhibit a high level of reliability. Areas of the flight envelope and the performance of the systems, including at extreme temperatures, have been tested. The results show a maturity which is in full support of the planned certification activities.”

FTV5, known as “The Masterpiece”, is the fifth and final flight test vehicle in the Global 7000 flight validation program. Final preparations are under way for FTV5’s initial flight at Bombardier’s Toronto facility. FTV5 will be used to perform even further maturity testing to ensure a robust entry-into-service in 2018.

See also: Dassault Falcon Jets - HD Video Interview with President Asia Pacific.

See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, Global 7000.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com