Bombardier's New Premier Cabin for Global 5000 and Global 6000 Aircraft

Bombardier is showcasing the new Premier cabin for Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft to U.S. customers for the first time.

The new interior's elevated level of visual and functional refinement can be seen on board a Global 6000 aircraft on static display at the 2017 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada from 10-12 October 2017.

"At Bombardier, we understand that our customers look beyond superior performance capabilities when selecting an aircraft. Our  business jets have long been recognized for exceptional cabin comfort and leading-edge amenities, and our Premier cabin interior elevates this standard to a whole new level," said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are delighted to unveil our impressive new Premier interior for our American and international customers here at NBAA."

Bombardier's impressive and luxurious new Premier cabin for Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft. Click to enlarge.

The refined aesthetic complements the Premier interior's advanced cabin management system (CMS) and Ka-band connectivity, which blend seamlessly into the cabin's clean, uncluttered lines.

 The cabin's impressive functionality, common across the Global aircraft family, features the cutting-edge CMS and Ka-band, the fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity in the skies.

 Combined, these technologies enable passengers to be as productive in the air as they are in their offices or living rooms on the ground.

 The intuitive CMS can be controlled from a smartphone or tablet, for example, and the fast Wi-Fi service lets passengers use FaceTime or stream movies with ease.

The Global 5000, powered by Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 turbofan engines, can accommodate a maximum of 16 passengers and has a maximum range of 5200 nm.

The Global 6000 is also powered by Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 turbofan engines. It is designed for up to 17 passengers and has a maximum range of 6,000 nm.

