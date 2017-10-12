Bombardier's New Premier Cabin for Global 5000 and Global 6000 Aircraft

|
Bombardier is showcasing the new Premier cabin
for Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft to U.S. customers for the
first time.
The new interior's elevated level of visual and
functional refinement can be seen on board a Global 6000
aircraft on static display at the 2017 National Business Aviation
Association (NBAA) Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada
from 10-12 October 2017.
"At Bombardier, we understand that our customers
look beyond superior performance capabilities when selecting an
aircraft. Our business jets have long been recognized for
exceptional cabin comfort and leading-edge amenities, and our
Premier cabin interior elevates this standard to a whole new
level," said Brad Nolen, Vice President, Marketing and
Communications, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are delighted to
unveil our impressive new Premier interior for our American and
international customers here at NBAA."
The refined aesthetic complements the Premier
interior's advanced cabin management system (CMS) and Ka-band
connectivity, which blend seamlessly into the cabin's clean,
uncluttered lines.
The cabin's impressive functionality, common
across the Global aircraft family, features the cutting-edge CMS
and Ka-band, the fastest in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity in the
skies.
Combined, these technologies enable passengers to be as
productive in the air as they are in their offices or living
rooms on the ground.
The intuitive CMS can be controlled from a smartphone or
tablet, for example, and the fast Wi-Fi service lets
passengers use FaceTime or stream movies with ease.
The Global 5000, powered by Rolls-Royce
BR710A2-20 turbofan engines, can accommodate a maximum of 16
passengers and has a maximum range of 5200 nm.
The Global 6000 is also powered by Rolls-Royce
BR710A2-20 turbofan engines. It is designed for up to 17
passengers and has a maximum range of 6,000 nm.
