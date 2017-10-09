Airtelis Signs Deal for Three Airbus H215 Helicopters

Airtelis, with the support of Nova Capital Group, has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the purchase of three H215 heavy helicopters, including two options.

The aircraft, with first delivery planned for later this month, will complement Airtelis’ existing fleet of two H225s.

A variant of the Super Puma family, the H215 will be equipped for aerial work operations in support of Airtelis’ power line construction and maintenance missions.

“We are pleased to be adding a new member of Airbus Helicopters’ Super Puma family to our fleet,” said Stephane Delaye, CEO of Airtelis. “The H215’s load capacity, cost-effectiveness and OEI performance are ideal for the highly technical aerial work missions that we perform.”

The H215 is a twin-engine helicopter that has been optimized for aerial work missions. Standard features include proven Makila 1A1 engines, a glass cockpit avionics system and the renowned 4-axis autopilot from Airbus Helicopters’ advanced H225.

The helicopters will be financed by Airtelis through a sale and leaseback transaction with Nova Capital, acting as exclusive operating lessor.

“We are pleased and excited to be the first helicopter lessor worldwide to add in the coming weeks the H215 in its fleet. We are delighted to support Airtelis’ exceptional recent business growth, introducing this new versatile and highly efficient asset in our portfolio” said Olivier Piot, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Capital Group.

