First Airbus A330-800 to Enter Final Assembly Before 2018

|
As Airbus prepares for the first flight of the
A330-900, production of the second member of the A330neo Family,
the A330-800, is well underway with the first parts advancing at
Airbus sites throughout Europe.
These parts include the new increased-span
wing now being equipped in Bremen (Germany) and its new composite
Sharklets from Korean Air Aerospace Division (KAL-ASD), the fuselage sections in Hamburg
(Germany), the new titanium pylons in Toulouse (France) and the
center wing box in Nantes (France).
Production of A330-800 will continue towards
start of final assembly by the end of 2017 gearing up to first
flight in 2018.
Building on the success of the A330-200 with
over 600 aircraft in operation, the A330-800 brings new generation
economics and comfort in addition to unprecedented range to the
250-seater aircraft market.
Together with the larger 300-seat
A330-900 they share 99% of commonality, having the same
airframe, engines and cross crew commonality giving operators a
great flexibility to use both aircraft in their networks.
All
A330s are built on the same production line so orders can be
fulfilled in full flexibility according to market demands.
Airlines will benefit from 14% less fuel burn
per seat compared to the current A330.
Passengers will also get to enjoy the all new Airspace cabin
inspired by the A350 XWB which features a more
welcoming entrance area, spacious overhead bins, mood lighting and
a quieter flight.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
A330.