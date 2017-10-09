Air New Zealand Adds More Premium Seats to Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Air New Zealand has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that features more premium seating options for customers.

The airline has also refreshed the cabin configuration for its next four Dreamliner deliveries in response to growing demand for premium travel, increasing the number of Business Premier seats from 18 to 27 and Premium Economy seats from 21 to 33.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Mike Tod, said, "Since we introduced the Dreamliner, we have seen strong customer demand for our award-winning Business Premier and Premium Economy cabins and the products and service that come with these. Increasing the size of these cabins on our new 787-9 Dreamliners will give more customers than ever the opportunity to experience why Air New Zealand has been named by Airlineratings.com as the best airline in the world for the past four years."

Air New Zealand was the first airline in the world to take delivery of the Boeing 787-9 aircraft in 2014 and this latest arrival takes the airline's fleet to 10 Dreamliners. The delivery is also the airline's first from Boeing's facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The latest aircraft, with the tail number ZK-NZL arrived in Auckland just before 7pm on Sunday, 8 October 2017.

Air New Zealand's newest aircraft is currently scheduled to enter service on 15 October, operating a service to Sydney.

It will be deployed onto the Auckland-Houston route in December 2017, the first time a Dreamliner will regularly service one of the airline's North American routes.



