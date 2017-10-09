Air New Zealand Adds More Premium Seats to Boeing 787 Dreamliners

|
Air New Zealand has taken delivery of its first
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that features more premium seating options
for customers.
The airline has also refreshed the cabin
configuration for its next four Dreamliner deliveries in response
to growing demand for premium travel, increasing the number of
Business Premier seats from 18 to 27 and Premium Economy seats
from 21 to 33.
Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer
Officer, Mike Tod, said, "Since we introduced the Dreamliner, we have
seen strong customer demand for our award-winning Business Premier
and Premium Economy cabins and the products and service that come
with these. Increasing the size of these cabins on our new 787-9 Dreamliners will give more customers than ever the opportunity to
experience why Air New Zealand has been named by Airlineratings.com
as the best airline in the world for the past four years."
Air New
Zealand was the first airline in the world to take delivery of the
Boeing 787-9 aircraft in 2014 and this latest arrival takes
the airline's fleet to 10 Dreamliners. The delivery is also the
airline's first from Boeing's facility in North Charleston, South
Carolina.
The latest
aircraft, with the tail number ZK-NZL arrived in Auckland just
before 7pm on Sunday, 8 October 2017.
Air
New Zealand's newest aircraft is currently scheduled to enter
service on 15 October, operating a service to Sydney.
It will be deployed onto the Auckland-Houston route in
December 2017, the first time a Dreamliner will regularly service
one of the airline's North American routes.
