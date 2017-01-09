Volaris Joins Hahn Air System’s H1-Air Partner Network

|
Volaris, a low cost Mexican airline, has signed an
agreement with Hahn Air Systems, a global consolidation service
connecting air, rail and shuttle partners to all major Global
Distribution Systems.
Without having a direct GDS interface of
its own, Volaris will now be able to make its flights available to
travel agencies worldwide, under the reservation code H1, through
the GDS Amadeus, Sabre and Galileo, and Worldspan coming later in
2017.
With the H1-Air product, Hahn Air Systems allows
airlines that have no or only a limited GDS connection of their
own to outsource their complete indirect distribution and retail
their flights under the code H1.
Travel agents can issue the
ticket on the Hahn Air HR-169 document using the standard
ticketing process of their GDS.
Settlement between the H1-Air
partners and the travel agencies is enabled through the Hahn Air
Group’s membership in over 180 Billing and Settlement Plans (BSP)
without the partner airline needing a membership of its own.
Volaris’ Chief Commercial Officer, Holger
Blankenstein, said, “We are no longer challenged with a complex
scenario of distributing worldwide. Thanks to Hahn Air Systems’
innovative distribution solution, we are now able to penetrate new
sales markets and gain incremental bookings via travel agents.”
Volaris is the 62nd airline to join Hahn Air System’s H1-Air
partner network. The Mexican airline offers scheduled flights to various domestic
destinations, including Guadalajara (GDL), Cancun (CUN), Tijuana
(TIJ), Monterrey (MTY) and Mexico City (MEX) as well as
international destinations such as Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Midway
(MDW), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), San Jose
(SJO), Guatemala (GUA) and San Juan (SJU).
