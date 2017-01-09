Volaris Joins Hahn Air System’s H1-Air Partner Network

Volaris, a low cost Mexican airline, has signed an agreement with Hahn Air Systems, a global consolidation service connecting air, rail and shuttle partners to all major Global Distribution Systems.

Without having a direct GDS interface of its own, Volaris will now be able to make its flights available to travel agencies worldwide, under the reservation code H1, through the GDS Amadeus, Sabre and Galileo, and Worldspan coming later in 2017.

With the H1-Air product, Hahn Air Systems allows airlines that have no or only a limited GDS connection of their own to outsource their complete indirect distribution and retail their flights under the code H1.

Travel agents can issue the ticket on the Hahn Air HR-169 document using the standard ticketing process of their GDS.

Settlement between the H1-Air partners and the travel agencies is enabled through the Hahn Air Group’s membership in over 180 Billing and Settlement Plans (BSP) without the partner airline needing a membership of its own.

Volaris’ Chief Commercial Officer, Holger Blankenstein, said, “We are no longer challenged with a complex scenario of distributing worldwide. Thanks to Hahn Air Systems’ innovative distribution solution, we are now able to penetrate new sales markets and gain incremental bookings via travel agents.”

Volaris is the 62nd airline to join Hahn Air System’s H1-Air partner network. The Mexican airline offers scheduled flights to various domestic destinations, including Guadalajara (GDL), Cancun (CUN), Tijuana (TIJ), Monterrey (MTY) and Mexico City (MEX) as well as international destinations such as Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Midway (MDW), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), San Jose (SJO), Guatemala (GUA) and San Juan (SJU).



