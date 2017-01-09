Wyndham Expands Portfolio on Jeju Island, South Korea

Wyndham Hotel Group has expanded its portfolio of hotels on the South Korean island of Jeju.

The 273-room Ramada Encore Jeju Seongsan, owned and operated by Sean PMC Seongsan, joins the company’s portfolio of more than 100 hotels across South East Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Currently, 20 hotels are open and operating across South Korea including seven hotels in Jeju Island. Further boosting its presence, the hospitality giant has 10 hotels in the pipeline which are expected to open across the country within the next two years.

“Jeju Island is the most in-demand tourist destination in South Korea with an incredible 13 million tourist arrivals in 2015,” said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director, Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific Rim. “The island’s ongoing initiatives to become a business and technology hub greatly appeal to Wyndham Hotel Group as we expand our global portfolio. In choosing Ramada, our development partner is not only providing quality accommodations but also creating new job opportunities as they maximise their investments and contribute to the country’s economy.”

Facilities at Ramada Encore Jeju Seongsan include a rooftop swimming pool, fitness and business centres, a cafeteria which serves international dishes daily and a banquet hall catering for up to 150 people.

The hotel is situated five minutes from Seongsan Ilchulbong, a fascinating volcanic crater listed as an UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, and its magnificent landscape can be viewed from the guestrooms. Other scenic landmarks nearby include the Seongsan Port and Gwangchigi Beach which boasts clear blue waters, unique black sands and canola flowers.



