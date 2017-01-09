Wyndham Expands Portfolio on Jeju Island, South Korea

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has expanded its portfolio
of hotels on the South Korean island of Jeju.
The 273-room Ramada Encore Jeju Seongsan, owned and
operated by Sean PMC Seongsan, joins the company’s portfolio of
more than 100 hotels across South East Asia and the Pacific Rim.
Currently, 20 hotels are open and operating across
South Korea including seven hotels in Jeju Island. Further
boosting its presence, the hospitality giant has 10 hotels in the
pipeline which are expected to open across the country within the
next two years.
“Jeju Island is the most in-demand
tourist destination in South Korea with an incredible 13 million
tourist arrivals in 2015,” said Barry Robinson, President and
Managing Director, Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and Pacific
Rim. “The island’s ongoing initiatives to become a
business and technology hub greatly appeal to Wyndham Hotel Group
as we expand our global portfolio. In choosing Ramada, our
development partner is not only providing quality accommodations
but also creating new job opportunities as they maximise their
investments and contribute to the country’s economy.”
Facilities at Ramada Encore Jeju Seongsan include a rooftop
swimming pool, fitness and business centres, a cafeteria which
serves international dishes daily and a banquet hall catering for
up to 150 people.
The hotel is situated five
minutes from Seongsan Ilchulbong, a fascinating volcanic crater
listed as an UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, and its
magnificent landscape can be viewed from the guestrooms. Other
scenic landmarks nearby include the Seongsan Port and Gwangchigi
Beach which boasts clear blue waters, unique black sands and
canola flowers.
