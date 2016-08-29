|
The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has
unveiled the results of its latest tracking study on family
hostels.
Following the feasibility study on family
hostels in 2014, the MGTO commissioned a research institute last year
to carry out a tracking study on family hostels from 28 July to 29
August 2016 to learn more about residents’ latest stance on
opening of family hostels in Macau.
In the tracking study, data were collected
through online questionnaires and a face-to-face survey conducted
in various districts across Macau, targeting residents aged
18 or above and living in Macau for the previous 12 months. A
total of 2,146 responses were collected through the face-to-face
survey and online questionnaires, including 2,102 and 44 responses
respectively.
The degree of concern and support from the
surveyed residents towards the idea of family hostels both
declined in 2016. The proportion of respondents who had heard
about the topic of family hostels dropped from 58% in 2014 to 55%
in 2016. The proportion of supporters among respondents also
decreased slightly from over 62% in 2014 to 61% in 2016. On the
other hand, the proportion of neutral responses went up from 42%
in 2014 to 84% in 2016.
Criteria for opening family hostels and forms of
development In terms of criteria for opening family hostels and
forms of development, the proportion of neutral responses went up
from the last survey, mirroring the downturn in the degree of
public concern nowadays compared with two years ago.
With regard to land use, respondents expressed a
relatively low degree of support towards the idea of allowing
“reconstruction of urban land or premises designated for
residential purposes” and use of “urban land or premises
designated for non-hotel purposes” for establishment of family
hostels in both studies.
Less than half of the surveyed residents
(48% in 2014 and 42% in 2016) agreed that family hostels can be
built in reconstructed residential premises or upon urban land
designated for residential purposes, suggesting the general
concern about change of land use.
Opting for development in other neighborhoods In
terms of family hostel development in one’s own neighborhood, the
tracking study in 2016 shows that only the respondents living in
Taipa and the Cathedral Parish preferred family hostels to be
opened in their own neighborhoods, though merely 60% of them
supported the idea.
In 2014, only the respondents living in the
Cathedral Parish and Coloane preferred family hostels to run in
their own neighborhoods.
In summary, both studies reveal that
residents tended to choose other neighborhoods rather than their
own as locations for family hostels. In other words, it has not
yet become a mainstream in the society to support development of
family hostels in one’s own neighborhood. Respondents in general
were concerned about different issues such as public safety,
environmental hygiene, traffic conditions and so on.
Conclusion
In summary of both studies, around 60% of the
surveyed residents favored the idea of family hostels as revealed
by both public opinion surveys. However, the tracking study
indicates a slight decline in the degree of support as well as a
lower level of concern towards the topic of family hostels.
Similar to the situation in 2014, respondents in the tracking
study expressed that more details should be taken into
consideration before enforcing the idea of family hostels.
In
comparison with the particulars of the study in 2014, the tracking
study in 2016 indicates that residents laid more stress on the
necessity of governmental regulation (28% in 2014 and 41% in
2016), followed by the importance of governmental planning before
family hostel development (32% in 2014 and 22% in 2016).
The
results of the tracking study suggest that it has not yet become a
mainstream in the society for residents to support development of
family hostels in their own neighborhoods.
