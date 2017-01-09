Kerry Hotel Hong Kong to Open April 2017

|
The Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, the fourth hotel by
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in the city, is now taking
reservations for stays from April 2017.
The 546-room hotel is located on the
Hung Hom Bay waterfront.
To celebrate its opening the hotel has launched
a promotion which offers guests the following benefits:
· Complimentary upgrade to
the next room category or complimentary buffet breakfast for two
persons per night or 20% off the Best Available Rate;
· Two complimentary drinks at The Hung Hom Wine Bar per stay;
· Complimentary initial minibar upon arrival per stay;
· Access to the 24-hour fitness club facilities;
· Use
of the heated 25-metre outdoor swimming pool;
The offer is only applicable to rooms
(excluding suites) booked at the Best Available Rate.
