Kerry Hotel Hong Kong to Open April 2017

The Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, the fourth hotel by Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in the city, is now taking reservations for stays from April 2017.

The 546-room hotel is located on the Hung Hom Bay waterfront.

To celebrate its opening the hotel has launched a promotion which offers guests the following benefits:

· Complimentary upgrade to the next room category or complimentary buffet breakfast for two persons per night or 20% off the Best Available Rate;

· Two complimentary drinks at The Hung Hom Wine Bar per stay;

· Complimentary initial minibar upon arrival per stay;

· Access to the 24-hour fitness club facilities;

· Use of the heated 25-metre outdoor swimming pool;

The offer is only applicable to rooms (excluding suites) booked at the Best Available Rate.



