Finnair Extends Lease of Airbus A330 from Iberia for Miami Route

Finnair has extended the lease of an Airbus 330
aircraft and crew from Iberia until 1 May 2017.
Finnair had previously announced that the
Miami route would be operated by Iberia from 10 January to 31
January 2017.
Finnair flies to Miami three times a week.
From 10 January to 31 January, the Miami flights
will be operated as a wet lease, where the cockpit and cabin crew
are from Iberia, and there are two Finnair service crew members on
board to support the delivery of Finnair’s customer service
concept.
As of 1 February 2017, the flights are operated as a damp
lease, with cockpit crew from Iberia and cabin crew from Finnair.
The lease is to accommodate pilot trainings that are necessary
to secure the airline's growing operations for the summer 2017
season and beyond. Due to the arrival of additional A350 aircraft
in 2017, Finnair is currently training its A330 pilots for A350 operations. The pilot trainings will continue during the spring of
2017.
The aircraft from Iberia is three years old with 36
full-flat seats in Business Class and 242 seats in Economy Class,
all with a seat-back inflight entertainment system.
Finnair
said it is contacting customers with bookings on the flights to be
operated with the wet leased aircraft directly to inform them of
the change in carrier. Customers have the right to change their
travel dates or cancel their flights when the operating carrier
changes.
