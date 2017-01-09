Key Routes Between London and Brussels/Paris Now Bookable Using Eurail Train Passes

|
Eurail Global and applicable Select and One
Country Pass holders looking to discover multiple destinations as
they hop on and off Europe's rail network can secure Eurostar Pass
holder fares from €30 one way in Standard class or €38 in Standard
Premier with their Eurail Pass.
The fares will be available between London, Ebbsfleet and Ashford International and Paris, Brussels, Lille,
Calais and Disneyland Paris.
For close to 60 years, Eurail
Passes have been providing international visitors the ability to
go from local stations to far-flung destinations, stopping
wherever they like along the way to explore the cultures, cuisine
and characters of Europe.
Eurail Passes can be booked up to 11 months in
advance and used to travel in up to 28 European countries. They
are available from three days to three months in duration.
"Rail is a great way
to explore Europe , and our new partnership with Eurail offers
Pass holders great value fares, so it's never been easier to use
our stylish and comfortable cross-Channel services as part of a
European adventure," said Darren Williams , Head of Sales,
Eurostar.
Offering a seamless city-centre to city-centre
journey, a generous baggage allowance with no weight restrictions,
free wi-fi and over 300 hours of on board entertainment on the new
e320 trains, a Eurostar journey is a great way to see
Europe.
"We have long anticipated this Eurail-Eurostar
partnership and know it will be incredibly well-received by Eurail
customers," said Silvia Fischer, Eurail Group G.I.E. Sales &
Marketing Manager. "Particularly as Eurostar stations are cantered
on thriving hub destinations, the addition of this new service for
Pass holders makes exploring Europe in 2017 all the more
attractive."
