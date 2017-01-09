Key Routes Between London and Brussels/Paris Now Bookable Using Eurail Train Passes

Eurail Global and applicable Select and One Country Pass holders looking to discover multiple destinations as they hop on and off Europe's rail network can secure Eurostar Pass holder fares from €30 one way in Standard class or €38 in Standard Premier with their Eurail Pass.

The fares will be available between London, Ebbsfleet and Ashford International and Paris, Brussels, Lille, Calais and Disneyland Paris.

For close to 60 years, Eurail Passes have been providing international visitors the ability to go from local stations to far-flung destinations, stopping wherever they like along the way to explore the cultures, cuisine and characters of Europe.

Eurail Passes can be booked up to 11 months in advance and used to travel in up to 28 European countries. They are available from three days to three months in duration.

"Rail is a great way to explore Europe , and our new partnership with Eurail offers Pass holders great value fares, so it's never been easier to use our stylish and comfortable cross-Channel services as part of a European adventure," said Darren Williams , Head of Sales, Eurostar.

Offering a seamless city-centre to city-centre journey, a generous baggage allowance with no weight restrictions, free wi-fi and over 300 hours of on board entertainment on the new e320 trains, a Eurostar journey is a great way to see Europe.

"We have long anticipated this Eurail-Eurostar partnership and know it will be incredibly well-received by Eurail customers," said Silvia Fischer, Eurail Group G.I.E. Sales & Marketing Manager. "Particularly as Eurostar stations are cantered on thriving hub destinations, the addition of this new service for Pass holders makes exploring Europe in 2017 all the more attractive."

See other recent news regarding: Eurail, Eurostar, Train, Rail.