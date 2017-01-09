Chef Pierre Gagnaire to Serve Brunch in Hong Kong

Chef Pierre Gagnaire is to introduce a new Le Grand Petit Déjeuner menu at Pierre in Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

Held every Sunday, this will be the first time Chef Gagnaire will serve brunch at any of his restaurants worldwide.

The new menu will a mix of a traditional French Sunday lunch and a Parisian breakfast revisited using the chef’s creativity and combining it with the most refined seasonal products found in and around France.

Guests will begin the gastronomic journey with 10 starters to share, including Japan style oysters served in a shell socket, tartlet of caviar, and seaweed tartare and smoked mackerel.

Chef Gagnaire’s signature egg dishes will be featured including a choice between poached egg, foie gras velouté and fondue of spinach, flat Vietnamese omelette, or nested quail egg with tomato jam.

For the main course, guests will have five choices including grilled rib eye with buckwheat galette and rocket, cocotte of scallops with razor clams and salsify, and salted cod brandade with cucumber.

To complete the journey, guests can choose from over 13 desserts laid out on Pierre restaurant’s centerpiece dining table including Paris-Brest éclair; pear poached in osmanthus; coconut milk bavaroise with tapioca and redcurrant jelly, and much more.

Signature beverages will also be a highlight of the brunch menu.

Available from 11 a.m. every Sunday beginning 15 January 2017, the inaugural menu price is HK$688 per person, subject to 10% service charge.

See also: Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 as well as Colombian Chef in Singapore - Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at Artemis Grill.

See other recent news regarding: Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Chef.