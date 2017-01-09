Chef Pierre Gagnaire to Serve Brunch in Hong Kong

|
Chef Pierre Gagnaire is to introduce a new Le
Grand Petit Déjeuner menu at Pierre in Mandarin Oriental, Hong
Kong.
Held every Sunday, this will be the first time Chef Gagnaire
will serve brunch at any of his restaurants worldwide.
The new
menu will a mix of a traditional French Sunday lunch
and a Parisian breakfast revisited using the chef’s creativity and
combining it with the most refined seasonal products found in and
around France.
Guests will begin the gastronomic journey with
10 starters to share, including Japan style oysters served in a
shell socket, tartlet of caviar, and seaweed tartare and smoked
mackerel.
Chef Gagnaire’s signature egg dishes will be featured
including a choice between poached egg, foie gras velouté and
fondue of spinach, flat Vietnamese omelette, or nested quail egg
with tomato jam.
For the main course, guests will have five
choices including grilled rib eye with buckwheat galette and
rocket, cocotte of scallops with razor clams and salsify, and
salted cod brandade with cucumber.
To complete the journey, guests
can choose from over 13 desserts laid out on Pierre
restaurant’s centerpiece dining table including Paris-Brest
éclair; pear poached in osmanthus; coconut milk bavaroise with
tapioca and redcurrant jelly, and much more.
Signature beverages
will also be a highlight of the brunch menu.
Available from 11
a.m. every Sunday beginning 15 January 2017, the inaugural menu
price is HK$688 per person, subject to 10% service charge.
See also:
Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef
2016 as well as
Colombian Chef in Singapore - Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at
Artemis Grill.
See other recent
news regarding:
Mandarin Oriental,
Hong Kong,
Chef.