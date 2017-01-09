Bangkok Airways Takes Delivery of A320

|
Bangkok Airways has taken delivery of its latest
Airbus 320 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, near Bangkok, Thailand.
The Airbus 320 has 162 economy class seats.
Bangkok Airways will operate the aircraft on
both domestic and international routes such as Chiang Mai, Phuket,
Samui, Krabi, Yangon (Myanmar), Siem Reap (Cambodia), Dhaka
(Bangladesh) and Mumbai (India).
Currently, Bangkok Airways’ fleet consists of 35
aircraft - 6 ATR 72-500s, 8 ATR 72-600s, 12 A319s and 9 A320s.
