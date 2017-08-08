Six Senses Signs Resort in Austrian Alps

|
Six Senses has signed a resort in the Austrian Alps.
Featuring some of the
finest cross country skiing and downhill slopes in the world, Kitzbühel
has over 104 miles (168 kilometers) of ski runs, while in summer
there are 75 miles (120 kilometers) of mountain bike paths and 311
miles (500 kilometers) of hiking trails to explore.
Located nearby Six
Senses Kitzbühel Alps is High Tauern National
Park (Nationalpark Hohe Tauern) which, measuring approximately 708 square
miles (1,834 square kilometers), is the largest of Austria's
seven national parks and the largest nature reserve in the Alps.
The High Tauern includes 350 summits towering 9,842 feet (3,000
meters) all within the panorama view of the resort. The range also
includes Austria's highest mountain, the Grossglockner which
measures 12,461 feet (3,798 meters) above the Adriatic.
Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps will feature 80
rooms,
including 50 residences and a small village of chalets available
for private sale.
The resort is being developed by Kitzbüheler Alps
Projekt GmbH, with architects for the hotel/residences and chalets
IAW -International Architecture Workshop, Turin, Düsseldorf,
Moscow and hotel interior design consultants Martin Brudnizki
Design Studio and Six Senses Spa Kitzbühel Alps by Six Senses
Creative.
Project management and landscape design is being carried
out by AECOM who also overseas sustainability aiming at LEED
certification, with emphasis on the latest energy technology such
as solar or heat exchange.
The Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps will feature a
variety of F&B outlets, meeting and special events facilities, as
well as the Six Senses Spa at Kitzbühel Alps which will offer a
range of signature massages, restorative therapies, facials, body
treatments, and and lifestyle programmes.
Six Senses Kitzbühel
Alps is located in the Austrian state of Salzburg and is within
comfortable driving distances from several major cities with
international airports. Innsbruck Salzburg and Munich are
approximately 90 minutes away. The alpine communities of Hollersbach and Mittersill are just several minutes by car, with
Kitzbühel being 20 minutes or a half-day by ski. There are six
lifts and six rides – four blue and two red, which are the least
challenging. Among the many summer activities on offer are
cycling, swimming, trekking, mountaineering, nature walks and
golf.
Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps will open in 2020.
