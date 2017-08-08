Six Senses Signs Resort in Austrian Alps

Six Senses has signed a resort in the Austrian Alps. Featuring some of the finest cross country skiing and downhill slopes in the world, Kitzbühel has over 104 miles (168 kilometers) of ski runs, while in summer there are 75 miles (120 kilometers) of mountain bike paths and 311 miles (500 kilometers) of hiking trails to explore. Located nearby Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps is High Tauern National Park (Nationalpark Hohe Tauern) which, measuring approximately 708 square miles (1,834 square kilometers), is the largest of Austria's seven national parks and the largest nature reserve in the Alps. The High Tauern includes 350 summits towering 9,842 feet (3,000 meters) all within the panorama view of the resort. The range also includes Austria's highest mountain, the Grossglockner which measures 12,461 feet (3,798 meters) above the Adriatic. Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps will feature 80 rooms, including 50 residences and a small village of chalets available for private sale. The resort is being developed by Kitzbüheler Alps Projekt GmbH, with architects for the hotel/residences and chalets IAW -International Architecture Workshop, Turin, Düsseldorf, Moscow and hotel interior design consultants Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Six Senses Spa Kitzbühel Alps by Six Senses Creative. Project management and landscape design is being carried out by AECOM who also overseas sustainability aiming at LEED certification, with emphasis on the latest energy technology such as solar or heat exchange. The Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps will feature a variety of F&B outlets, meeting and special events facilities, as well as the Six Senses Spa at Kitzbühel Alps which will offer a range of signature massages, restorative therapies, facials, body treatments, and and lifestyle programmes. Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps is located in the Austrian state of Salzburg and is within comfortable driving distances from several major cities with international airports. Innsbruck Salzburg and Munich are approximately 90 minutes away. The alpine communities of Hollersbach and Mittersill are just several minutes by car, with Kitzbühel being 20 minutes or a half-day by ski. There are six lifts and six rides – four blue and two red, which are the least challenging. Among the many summer activities on offer are cycling, swimming, trekking, mountaineering, nature walks and golf. Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps will open in 2020.

See other recent news regarding: Six Senses, Austria, Ski.