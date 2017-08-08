Singapore Airlines Unveils New In-Flight Safety Video

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new in-flight safety video which takes viewers on a panoramic journey across various locations in Singapore. In this feature, viewers follow the Singapore Girl as she travels to familiar landmarks such as Boat Quay, The Intan Peranakan Home Museum, River Safari, Haji Lane, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Henderson Waves, Capitol Theatre and Gardens by the Bay. At each location, she meets diverse characters engaged in different activities that creatively demonstrate the safety instructions. The new safety video is a result of a bilateral agreement signed between SIA and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in June 2017 and aimed at jointly promoting inbound travel to and through Singapore. Under the partnership, SIA and STB will jointly invest Sin$10 million combined, over three years, to collaborate on marketing activities, event promotion campaigns and technology initiatives which will facilitate ease of travel, and enhance the delivery of the right experiences to the right people, at the right time, and at the right place. “Our new safety video provides a more captivating way of effectively presenting safety information to our customers as compared to the more conventional approach that we have taken up to now. At the same time, it proudly showcases many familiar spots in our home base of Singapore to a global audience,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Mr Campbell Wilson. Ms Elizabeth Quek, a member of SIA’s cabin crew and the lady chosen to represent the Singapore Girl in the new safety video, said, “It is like taking our customers on a walk through Singapore. The locations featured in the video help show Singapore as a modern cosmopolitan city with unique culture and heritage, and I am honoured to be part of this wonderful journey.” The new in-flight safety video will be screened on SIA flights from the end of the year. See more: HD Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: SIA, Singapore Airlines, Singapore, Changi, Safety.