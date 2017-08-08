Singapore Airlines Unveils New In-Flight
Safety Video
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new
in-flight safety video which takes viewers on a panoramic journey
across various locations in Singapore.
In this feature, viewers follow the Singapore
Girl as she travels to familiar landmarks such as Boat Quay, The
Intan Peranakan Home Museum, River Safari, Haji Lane, Adventure
Cove Waterpark, Henderson Waves, Capitol Theatre and Gardens by
the Bay. At each location, she meets diverse characters engaged in
different activities that creatively demonstrate the safety
instructions.
The new safety video is a result of a bilateral
agreement signed between SIA and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in
June 2017 and aimed at jointly promoting inbound travel to and
through Singapore.
Under the partnership, SIA and STB will jointly
invest Sin$10 million combined, over three years, to collaborate
on marketing activities, event promotion campaigns and technology
initiatives which will facilitate ease of travel, and enhance the
delivery of the right experiences to the right people, at the
right time, and at the right place.
“Our new safety video provides a more
captivating way of effectively presenting safety information to
our customers as compared to the more conventional approach that
we have taken up to now. At the same time, it proudly showcases
many familiar spots in our home base of Singapore to a global
audience,” said Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Sales and
Marketing, Mr Campbell Wilson.
Ms Elizabeth Quek, a member of SIA’s cabin crew
and the lady chosen to represent the Singapore Girl in the new
safety video, said, “It is like taking our customers on a walk
through Singapore. The locations featured in the video help
show Singapore as a modern cosmopolitan city with unique culture
and heritage, and I am honoured to be part of this wonderful
journey.”
The new in-flight safety video will be screened
on SIA flights from the end of the year.