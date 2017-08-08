Penhaligon’s Opens Duty Free Shop at HIA in Qatar

|
Penhaligon’s, a brand which was founded in London in 1870,
has opened a duty free shop at Hamad International Airport (HIA)
in Doha, Qatar.
Perhaps best known for its complimentary ‘profiling’ service,
Penhaligon’s offers customers an
expert foray into the world of fine perfumery, tapping into their
personal preferences and guiding customers in selecting a
fragrance that is best suited for them.
The boutique will
showcase a selection of Penhaligon’s most sought after products,
including its latest fragrance collection Portraits and its Trade
Routes fragrance collection, among other top selling Penhaligon’s
fragrances and must-have items.
Qatar Duty Free Senior
Vice President, Mr. Luis Gasset said, “We are delighted with the
opening of this much-anticipated store and iconic British brand at
Hamad International Airport. We have brought Penhaligon’s all the
way from London to our state-of-the-art, five-star airport, giving
passengers the ability to experience the unique aromas of these
remarkable fragrances. The boutique not only celebrates the
diverse and unique heritage of Britain, but also shows our
continuous efforts in ensuring that passengers are given a
luxurious shopping experience whenever they visit Qatar Duty
Free.”
With approximately 15 square meters of retail space, designed by renowned British architects Al-Jawad Pike, the
Penhaligon’s boutique at HIA combines elements of the brand’s rich
heritage with a sleek and contemporary twist.
The store is fully
bespoke, with all fixtures intricately hand-crafted, including
illuminated floor to ceiling shelving and a signature
Georgian-inspired geometric patterned floor, comprised of three
different types of stone.
As part of Penhaligon’s profiling
service, each store features a custom profiling table – a feature
in each of the brand’s flagship boutiques – evoking the design of
the Olympic cauldron created for the 2012 London Olympic
Games, which features 36 brass spires representing the flames that
illuminated the cauldron.
Every fragrance created by Penhaligon’s
is displayed on this table, inviting guests to discover their favourite scent. For customers with time constraints, the service
is also available through a guided touch screen service in store.
The opening of Penhaligon’s at HIA follows the successful
entry of the Penhaligon’s brand into travel retailers across the
globe, including London Heathrow, Dubai International Airport,
Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, Rome Fiumicino and Nice Côte d'Azur
Airport, in addition to Korean downtown duty free stores.
