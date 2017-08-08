TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 8 Aug 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Penhaligon’s Opens Duty Free Shop at HIA in Qatar

 Penhaligon’s, a brand which was founded in London in 1870, has opened a duty free shop at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, Qatar.

 Perhaps best known for its complimentary ‘profiling’ service, Penhaligon’s offers customers an expert foray into the world of fine perfumery, tapping into their personal preferences and guiding customers in selecting a fragrance that is best suited for them.

The boutique will showcase a selection of Penhaligon’s most sought after products, including its latest fragrance collection Portraits and its Trade Routes fragrance collection, among other top selling Penhaligon’s fragrances and must-have items.

Penhaligon’s, a brand which was founded in London in 1870, has opened a duty free shop at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, Qatar. Perhaps best known for its complimentary ‘profiling’ service, Penhaligon’s offers customers an expert foray into the world of fine perfumery, tapping into their personal preferences and guiding customers in selecting a fragrance that is best suited for them.

Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President, Mr. Luis Gasset said, “We are delighted with the opening of this much-anticipated store and iconic British brand at Hamad International Airport. We have brought Penhaligon’s all the way from London to our state-of-the-art, five-star airport, giving passengers the ability to experience the unique aromas of these remarkable fragrances. The boutique not only celebrates the diverse and unique heritage of Britain, but also shows our continuous efforts in ensuring that passengers are given a luxurious shopping experience whenever they visit Qatar Duty Free.”

With approximately 15 square meters of retail space, designed by renowned British architects Al-Jawad Pike, the Penhaligon’s boutique at HIA combines elements of the brand’s rich heritage with a sleek and contemporary twist.

 The store is fully bespoke, with all fixtures intricately hand-crafted, including illuminated floor to ceiling shelving and a signature Georgian-inspired geometric patterned floor, comprised of three different types of stone.

As part of Penhaligon’s profiling service, each store features a custom profiling table – a feature in each of the brand’s flagship boutiques – evoking the design of the Olympic cauldron created for the 2012 London Olympic Games, which features 36 brass spires representing the flames that illuminated the cauldron.

 Every fragrance created by Penhaligon’s is displayed on this table, inviting guests to discover their favourite scent. For customers with time constraints, the service is also available through a guided touch screen service in store.

The opening of Penhaligon’s at HIA follows the successful entry of the Penhaligon’s brand into travel retailers across the globe, including London Heathrow, Dubai International Airport, Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, Rome Fiumicino and Nice Côte d'Azur Airport, in addition to Korean downtown duty free stores. 

See also: Make Your Own Perfume at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali - HD video interview with the founder of L'Atelier Parfums and Creations, Nora Gasparini at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts

See other recent news regarding: : Doha, Perfume.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com