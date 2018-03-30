Delta to Launch Daily Flights Between Orlando and Amsterdam

|
Delta is to launch direct flights between
Orlando International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on 30
March 2018.
Delta will operate the route with Boeing
767-300ER aircraft equipped with Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and
Main Cabin seating.
Every seat on the aircraft has Wi-Fi, a
personal, in-flight seatback entertainment screen as well as power
ports. Complimentary meals and beverages will also be provided in
all cabins.
“Our new flight will be the only daily nonstop
service between Orlando and Amsterdam improving access between
these cities,” said Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President -
Trans-Atlantic. “Not only are we enabling customers’ easy access
to Florida’s main attractions, but our partnership with Air
France, KLM and Alitalia makes connecting throughout Europe easy
and convenient via our Amsterdam hub.”
Flight
DL126 will depart from Orlando at 21:45 to arrive in Amsterdam at 12:45
the following day. The return flight, DL127, will take off from Amsterdam at 13:15
to arrive back in
Orlando at 17:41. The flights will operate daily.
“We welcome this non-stop service
connection to Amsterdam, one of the most popular European
destinations,” said Phil Brown, Executive Director, Orlando
International Airport. “The connections offered for the Greater
Central Florida community to other world markets will certainly
increase Orlando International Airport’s access as a global
gateway.”
Delta has served Orlando since 1959. Today, the
airline has approximately 55 departures on an average day to Sao
Paulo, Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los
Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Salt Lake
City, Seattle and Raleigh/Durham. Delta also offers weekly nonstop
service at Orlando to Cancun, Columbus, Kansas City, Louisville,
Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and
Washington-Reagan National.
Delta partner Virgin Atlantic
serves Orlando nonstop from Glasgow, London-Gatwick and
Manchester, while Aeromexico offers service from
Mexico City.
