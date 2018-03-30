TravelNewsAsia.com
Delta to Launch Daily Flights Between Orlando and Amsterdam

Delta is to launch direct flights between Orlando International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on 30 March 2018.

 Delta will operate the route with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft equipped with Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seating.

Every seat on the aircraft has Wi-Fi, a personal, in-flight seatback entertainment screen as well as power ports. Complimentary meals and beverages will also be provided in all cabins.

Delta Boeing 767-300ER

“Our new flight will be the only daily nonstop service between Orlando and Amsterdam improving access between these cities,” said Dwight James, Delta’s Senior Vice President - Trans-Atlantic. “Not only are we enabling customers’ easy access to Florida’s main attractions, but our partnership with Air France, KLM and Alitalia makes connecting throughout Europe easy and convenient via our Amsterdam hub.”

Flight DL126 will depart from Orlando at 21:45 to arrive in Amsterdam at 12:45 the following day. The return flight, DL127, will take off from Amsterdam at 13:15 to arrive back in Orlando at 17:41. The flights will operate daily.

“We welcome this non-stop service connection to Amsterdam, one of the most popular European destinations,” said Phil Brown, Executive Director, Orlando International Airport. “The connections offered for the Greater Central Florida community to other world markets will certainly increase Orlando International Airport’s access as a global gateway.”

Delta has served Orlando since 1959. Today, the airline has approximately 55 departures on an average day to Sao Paulo, Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York City, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Raleigh/Durham. Delta also offers weekly nonstop service at Orlando to Cancun, Columbus, Kansas City, Louisville, Memphis, Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Washington-Reagan National.

Delta partner Virgin Atlantic serves Orlando nonstop from Glasgow, London-Gatwick and Manchester, while Aeromexico offers service from Mexico City.

