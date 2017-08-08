Best Western to Implement Revenue Maximisation Tools from OTA Insight

Best Western has selected OTA Insight to provide revenue maximisation tools for its hotels around the world. OTA Insight's rate intelligence platform will help drive Best Western's revenue strategy by supplying real-time dashboard and benchmarking tools. The solution will enable Best Western to monitor locally targeted online travel agency promotions and help ensure the best rate is always available on Best Western's direct hotel website. Best Western will also have access to OTA Insight's latest development, a new parity dashboard within the platform that will allow global chains to streamline and manage pricing across all channels and properties from a head office level. The dashboard will help Best Western monitor rate parity and, in turn, work with individual properties to alleviate any pricing challenges. "We're looking forward to introducing our rate management tools to another globally recognised hotel group," said OTA Insight CEO and Founder, Adriaan Coppens (pictured). "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Best Western to help deliver more profitable revenue strategies thanks to the support of our technology." OTA Insight's intuitive rate parity and online visibility tools will be used to monitor Best Western's portfolio of hotels around the world, including: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western Premier, Vīb, GLō, BW Premier Collection and Executive Residency by Best Western. "Following an extensive search for a partner who could meet our needs, we determined that OTA Insight would provide us with a dynamic market-leading data analytics solution," said Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Ron Pohl. "The platform allows us to monitor data in real-time to stay ahead of competitors in this complex and fast-paced online distribution space. We're very excited about the potential of this partnership with OTA Insight as we strive to optimize distribution and deliver higher RevPAR to our hotels." See other recent news regarding: Best Western, Revenue, Solutions.