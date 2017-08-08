Best Western to Implement Revenue Maximisation Tools from OTA Insight

|
Best Western has selected OTA
Insight to provide revenue maximisation tools
for its hotels around the world.
OTA Insight's rate
intelligence platform will help drive Best Western's revenue
strategy by supplying real-time dashboard and benchmarking tools. The solution will enable Best Western to monitor locally
targeted online travel agency promotions and help ensure the best
rate is always available on Best Western's direct hotel website.
Best Western will also have access
to OTA Insight's latest development, a new parity dashboard within the platform that will allow global chains to
streamline and manage pricing across all channels and
properties from a head office level. The dashboard will help Best
Western monitor rate parity and, in turn, work with individual
properties to alleviate any pricing challenges.
"We're looking
forward to introducing our rate management tools to another
globally recognised hotel group," said OTA Insight CEO and Founder, Adriaan Coppens
(pictured). "I am thrilled to be collaborating with Best
Western to help deliver more profitable revenue strategies thanks
to the support of our technology."
OTA
Insight's intuitive rate parity and online visibility tools will
be used to monitor Best Western's portfolio of hotels around the
world, including: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Best Western
Premier, Vīb, GLō, BW Premier Collection and
Executive Residency by Best Western.
"Following an extensive
search for a partner who could meet our needs, we determined that
OTA Insight would provide us with a dynamic market-leading data
analytics solution," said Best Western Hotels & Resorts Senior
Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Ron Pohl. "The
platform allows us to monitor data in real-time to stay ahead of
competitors in this complex and fast-paced online distribution
space. We're very excited about the potential of this partnership
with OTA Insight as we strive to optimize distribution and deliver
higher RevPAR to our hotels."
