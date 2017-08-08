Louis T Collection Signs First Hotel in Australia

|
Louis T Collection has signed a management agreement
with H&M Capital for a new hotel located in Elizabeth Quay, a vibrant,
newly developed mixed-use zone along the Swan River in Perth,
Australia.
In addition to providing full management services, Louis T
Collection will oversee the renovation of the
80-room Esplanade Hotel.
The hotel, which first opened in the early
1900s, was for many years one of the city’s most prominent hotels.
“Given the changing face of the
city with the new waterfront development surrounding the hotel,
coupled with extremely favorable tourism numbers, the time
couldn’t be better to bring the New Esplanade back to its former
glory,” said Grant Healy (pictured), CEO and co-founder of Louis T
Collection. “Our goal for the hotel is that it become Perth’s most
desirable home for visitors, and, at the same time, becomes an
important social and entertainment hub for the local community.”
Details of the hotel’s renovation
and launch of the repositioned hotel are expected to be unveiled over the
next few months.
“With the refurbishment, we want
to resurrect and retain the soul of the original Esplanade Hotel
while introducing a fresh, innovative living experience, allowing
the Esplanade Hotel to serve as one of the catalysts for the
revitalization of the city of Perth,” said Jun Hao Tan, Director
of H&M Capital Pty Ltd. “I have utmost confidence in Louis T
Collection’s focus on maintaining the integrity and bringing forth
the unique nature of each hotel in the collection. That´s exactly
what we intend to achieve with the hotel.”
