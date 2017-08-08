Louis T Collection Signs First Hotel in Australia

Louis T Collection has signed a management agreement with H&M Capital for a new hotel located in Elizabeth Quay, a vibrant, newly developed mixed-use zone along the Swan River in Perth, Australia. In addition to providing full management services, Louis T Collection will oversee the renovation of the 80-room Esplanade Hotel. The hotel, which first opened in the early 1900s, was for many years one of the city’s most prominent hotels. “Given the changing face of the city with the new waterfront development surrounding the hotel, coupled with extremely favorable tourism numbers, the time couldn’t be better to bring the New Esplanade back to its former glory,” said Grant Healy (pictured), CEO and co-founder of Louis T Collection. “Our goal for the hotel is that it become Perth’s most desirable home for visitors, and, at the same time, becomes an important social and entertainment hub for the local community.” Details of the hotel’s renovation and launch of the repositioned hotel are expected to be unveiled over the next few months. “With the refurbishment, we want to resurrect and retain the soul of the original Esplanade Hotel while introducing a fresh, innovative living experience, allowing the Esplanade Hotel to serve as one of the catalysts for the revitalization of the city of Perth,” said Jun Hao Tan, Director of H&M Capital Pty Ltd. “I have utmost confidence in Louis T Collection’s focus on maintaining the integrity and bringing forth the unique nature of each hotel in the collection. That´s exactly what we intend to achieve with the hotel.” See other recent news regarding: Louis T Collection, Perth, Australia.