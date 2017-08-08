Delta One Completes Sea Trials in Scheveningen, Netherlands

|
Delta One, the largest superyacht to come from
Mulder Shipyard to date, has completed sea trials in Scheveningen,
Netherlands.
The flagship 36m is the first of the
shipyard’s ThirtySix range designed by British studio Claydon
Reeves, with the construction of the second hull well underway.
“It’s been a pleasure to team up with Mulder
Shipyard once again for the build of Delta One,” said Claydon
Reeves partner, James Claydon. “This 36m is another example of a
design that delivers a fully optimised interior with accommodation
that is greater than you’d expect for her size. Mulder did a great
job on Solis, which resulted in her winning a world superyacht
award. We are truly delighted by the results on Delta One.”
Delta One’s interior design by Claydon Reeves in
conjunction with Vickers Studio offers space for ten guests across
five staterooms.
Features of the full beam master suite are heightened
by dedicated access to a private seating area in the bow. An
impressive salon, dining room and bar area are located on the main
deck, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views
while flooding the interior with natural light. The dining
experience is enhanced by the addition of a folding side balcony,
which will bring seascape panoramas right to the table.
Additional entertainment is found outside the
salon, where the large outdoor cockpit area provides plenty of
shaded al fresco seating and dining options. Beneath the aft deck
is a full headroom beach club with bar and bathroom facilities —
another unexpected feature of a yacht this size.
Crowning the vessel, the sundeck offers generous
seating, sun pads, a whirlpool jacuzzi with space for eight and a
comfy dining place — the perfect backdrop for relaxing, sunbathing
and socialising. A second helm station is also found there.
“Working directly with the shipyard, naval
architects and owner has resulted in a design that more than meets
the expectations of all involved,” said Claydon Reeves partner,
Mike Reeves. “From the refined profile to the highly personalised
interior, Claydon Reeves has pushed to redefine what can be
achieved in a vessel under 300GRT.”
Built to RINA MCA LY3, Delta One is a fast
displacement motoryacht with a transatlantic range. With her FDHF
hull shape and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval
Architects, Mulder Shipyard has confirmed how the all aluminium
vessel performed well in the North Sea with up to wind force
six. Twin Caterpillar C18 engines producing 857kW each ensured a
top speed of 16.8 knots, while achieving a cruising speed of 15
knots with an engine load of 67 per cent.
Delta One also includes a Williams 625 Dieseljet,
two Yamaha GP1800 Jetski's, Seabobs and extensive windsurf-gear.
The new flagship can be seen at the Monaco Yacht Show with Mulder
Shipyard from 27-30 September.
