Tue, 8 Aug 2017
Delta One Completes Sea Trials in Scheveningen, Netherlands

Delta One, the largest superyacht to come from Mulder Shipyard to date, has completed sea trials in Scheveningen, Netherlands.

 The flagship 36m is the first of the shipyard’s ThirtySix range designed by British studio Claydon Reeves, with the construction of the second hull well underway.

“It’s been a pleasure to team up with Mulder Shipyard once again for the build of Delta One,” said Claydon Reeves partner, James Claydon. “This 36m is another example of a design that delivers a fully optimised interior with accommodation that is greater than you’d expect for her size. Mulder did a great job on Solis, which resulted in her winning a world superyacht award. We are truly delighted by the results on Delta One.”

Delta One’s interior design by Claydon Reeves in conjunction with Vickers Studio offers space for ten guests across five staterooms.

Features of the full beam master suite are heightened by dedicated access to a private seating area in the bow. An impressive salon, dining room and bar area are located on the main deck, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views while flooding the interior with natural light. The dining experience is enhanced by the addition of a folding side balcony, which will bring seascape panoramas right to the table.

Additional entertainment is found outside the salon, where the large outdoor cockpit area provides plenty of shaded al fresco seating and dining options. Beneath the aft deck is a full headroom beach club with bar and bathroom facilities — another unexpected feature of a yacht this size.

Crowning the vessel, the sundeck offers generous seating, sun pads, a whirlpool jacuzzi with space for eight and a comfy dining place — the perfect backdrop for relaxing, sunbathing and socialising. A second helm station is also found there.

“Working directly with the shipyard, naval architects and owner has resulted in a design that more than meets the expectations of all involved,” said Claydon Reeves partner, Mike Reeves. “From the refined profile to the highly personalised interior, Claydon Reeves has pushed to redefine what can be achieved in a vessel under 300GRT.”

Built to RINA MCA LY3, Delta One is a fast displacement motoryacht with a transatlantic range. With her FDHF hull shape and naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, Mulder Shipyard has confirmed how the all aluminium vessel performed well in the North Sea with up to wind  force six. Twin Caterpillar C18 engines producing 857kW each ensured a top speed of 16.8 knots, while achieving a cruising speed of 15 knots with an engine load of 67 per cent.

Delta One also includes a Williams 625 Dieseljet, two Yamaha GP1800 Jetski's, Seabobs and extensive windsurf-gear.

 The new flagship can be seen at the Monaco Yacht Show with Mulder Shipyard from 27-30 September.

