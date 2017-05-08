ReviewPro Appoints John Owens as Vice President of Sales - North America

|
ReviewPro, a guest intelligence solutions
provider for the hospitality industry, has appointed John Owens as
Vice President of Sales - North America.
He will be based in ReviewPro's newly opened Dallas office.
Since the Chinese
technology giant Shiji acquired a majority stake in ReviewPro, the
company has aggressively expanded its global sales footprint.
The
incorporation of Owens to spearhead the company’s North American expansion efforts will enable ReviewPro to strengthen the team
based out of the US and significantly increase market share.
Owens will be growing sales and account management teams and
focus not only on supporting existing clients such as Red Lion Hotels, Hard Rock International, Loews Hotels, Library Hotel
Collection and Morgans Hotel Group, but also increasing the roster
of hotel brands that partner with ReviewPro to leverage Guest
Intelligence to upgrade the guest experience.
With almost
30 years’ experience working in hospitality and technology, Owens
brings strong industry knowledge and relationships to the team. He
was SVP of Sales for both Distribution and Reservation Services at
Pegasus Solutions for 11 years and his extensive experience
includes leadership roles with Infogain, TravelClick and Lanyon as
well as several hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott and Meristar Hotels.
“North America represents a fantastic
opportunity for us to further accelerate our growth strategy and
reinforce our leadership position in the industry,” said RJ
Friedlander, CEO of ReviewPro. “Given John’s successful track
record in building high performance sales organizations in the
travel technology sector and his extensive market expertise, I am
confident he will lead our North American team to successfully
increase our market share.”
See other recent
news regarding:
ReviewPro,
VP,
Vice President,
Dallas.