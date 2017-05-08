ReviewPro Appoints John Owens as Vice President of Sales - North America

ReviewPro, a guest intelligence solutions provider for the hospitality industry, has appointed John Owens as Vice President of Sales - North America.

He will be based in ReviewPro's newly opened Dallas office.

Since the Chinese technology giant Shiji acquired a majority stake in ReviewPro, the company has aggressively expanded its global sales footprint.

The incorporation of Owens to spearhead the company’s North American expansion efforts will enable ReviewPro to strengthen the team based out of the US and significantly increase market share.

Owens will be growing sales and account management teams and focus not only on supporting existing clients such as Red Lion Hotels, Hard Rock International, Loews Hotels, Library Hotel Collection and Morgans Hotel Group, but also increasing the roster of hotel brands that partner with ReviewPro to leverage Guest Intelligence to upgrade the guest experience.

With almost 30 years’ experience working in hospitality and technology, Owens brings strong industry knowledge and relationships to the team. He was SVP of Sales for both Distribution and Reservation Services at Pegasus Solutions for 11 years and his extensive experience includes leadership roles with Infogain, TravelClick and Lanyon as well as several hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott and Meristar Hotels.

“North America represents a fantastic opportunity for us to further accelerate our growth strategy and reinforce our leadership position in the industry,” said RJ Friedlander, CEO of ReviewPro. “Given John’s successful track record in building high performance sales organizations in the travel technology sector and his extensive market expertise, I am confident he will lead our North American team to successfully increase our market share.”

See other recent news regarding: ReviewPro, VP, Vice President, Dallas.