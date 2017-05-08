Mövenpick Signs Hotel in Sylhet, Bangladesh

Mövenpick has signed a 210-room hotel in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

The Mövenpick Hotel Sylhet Bangladesh, scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018, will also feature a retail wing.

Located in one of Bangladesh's main commercial and tourism centres in the northeast of the country, Sylhet is considered one of the most spectacular tourism destinations in Bangladesh. The scenic city is surrounded by tropical forests, such as the Lawachera Rainforest.

The Mövenpick Hotel Syhlet Bangladesh will be located just a few minutes from Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

Guests of the hotel will be able to relax in a rooftop infinity swimming pool and indulge in signature treatments at the spa.

A fitness centre, tennis court and bowling alley will complement the adjacent shopping area, which covers 12,600 sqft of retail space.

In addition, the hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, speciality bistro and lounge.

With a well-equipped business centre and the city’s largest meeting rooms, the hotel will also appeal to the growing number of business travellers.

“This is the second Bangladesh property we have signed in the last 12 months and we look forward to establishing ourselves as the first international hotel chain in Syhlet," said Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer & Senior Vice President Asia. “Bangladesh has a rapidly developing economy with a rising, affluent middle class. This will be a key driver of our business as we look forward to offering corporate and leisure travellers to the city an internationally-branded, upscale hotel experience.”

According to the IMF, Bangladesh was the second-fastest growing major economy globally in 2016, at a rate of 7.1%. The country, with a population of 163 million people, recorded over 500,000 overseas arrivals last year.

