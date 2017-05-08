Mövenpick Signs Hotel in Sylhet, Bangladesh

|
Mövenpick has signed a 210-room hotel in Sylhet,
Bangladesh.
The Mövenpick Hotel Sylhet Bangladesh, scheduled
to open in the third quarter of 2018, will also feature a retail wing.
Located in one of Bangladesh's main commercial and tourism centres
in the northeast of the country, Sylhet
is considered one of the most spectacular tourism destinations in
Bangladesh. The scenic city is surrounded by tropical forests,
such as the Lawachera Rainforest.
The Mövenpick Hotel Syhlet
Bangladesh will be located just a few minutes from Sylhet Osmani International
Airport.
Guests of the hotel will be able to relax in a rooftop
infinity swimming pool and indulge in signature treatments at the
spa.
A fitness centre, tennis court and bowling alley
will complement
the adjacent shopping area, which covers 12,600 sqft of retail
space.
In addition, the hotel will feature an all-day dining
restaurant, speciality bistro and lounge.
With a well-equipped
business centre and the city’s largest meeting rooms, the hotel
will also appeal to the growing number of business travellers.
“This is the second Bangladesh property we have signed in the
last 12 months and we look forward to establishing ourselves as
the first international hotel chain in Syhlet," said Andrew
Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer &
Senior Vice President Asia. “Bangladesh has a rapidly developing
economy with a rising, affluent middle class. This will be a key
driver of our business as we look forward to offering corporate
and leisure travellers to the city an internationally-branded,
upscale hotel experience.”
According to the IMF, Bangladesh was the second-fastest growing
major economy globally in 2016, at a rate of 7.1%. The country,
with a population of 163 million people, recorded over 500,000
overseas arrivals last year.
