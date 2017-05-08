AccorHotels Opens Mercure Bangkok Makkasan

|
AccorHotels has expanded its already substantial
portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the opening of the Mercure
Bangkok Makkasan.
Located in Bangkok’s city centre, the 180-room
hotel has direct access to Bangkok Airport Link Makkasan station
and Petchburi MRT station.
Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of
AccorHotels, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia, said,
“Mercure offers an authentic experience that is rooted in the
local surroundings and Mercure Bangkok Makkasan is located in the
area’s century-old railway heritage where Makkasan was the main
depot for the State Railways of Thailand since 1910. It has since
become a major rapid transit hub serving the Airport Link and MRT
today. The latest opening of Mercure Bangkok Makkasan adds to the
growing network of midscale brands which currently stands at seven
with another three more new hotels opening in Bangkok and Pattaya
within the next two years.”
The rooms and suites, designed with
train travel inspired themes, are equipped with a
Smart TV, an in-room safe, minibar and rain shower.
The 25sqm
Executive Rooms and 45sqm Executive Suites feature a separate
living room with complementary minibar, espresso machine, iPod
dock and BOSE Bluetooth speakers.
The hotel also features an
outdoor pool, fitness center, three floor to ceiling meeting
rooms,
an all-day-dining restaurant that features live cooking stations,
a wine lounge and a pool bar.
The hotel’s General Manager is Mourad Brahmi.
