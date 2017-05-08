AccorHotels Opens Mercure Bangkok Makkasan

AccorHotels has expanded its already substantial portfolio of hotels in Thailand with the opening of the Mercure Bangkok Makkasan.

Located in Bangkok’s city centre, the 180-room hotel has direct access to Bangkok Airport Link Makkasan station and Petchburi MRT station.

Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia, said, “Mercure offers an authentic experience that is rooted in the local surroundings and Mercure Bangkok Makkasan is located in the area’s century-old railway heritage where Makkasan was the main depot for the State Railways of Thailand since 1910. It has since become a major rapid transit hub serving the Airport Link and MRT today. The latest opening of Mercure Bangkok Makkasan adds to the growing network of midscale brands which currently stands at seven with another three more new hotels opening in Bangkok and Pattaya within the next two years.”

The rooms and suites, designed with train travel inspired themes, are equipped with a Smart TV, an in-room safe, minibar and rain shower.

The 25sqm Executive Rooms and 45sqm Executive Suites feature a separate living room with complementary minibar, espresso machine, iPod dock and BOSE Bluetooth speakers.

The hotel also features an outdoor pool, fitness center, three floor to ceiling meeting rooms, an all-day-dining restaurant that features live cooking stations, a wine lounge and a pool bar.

The hotel’s General Manager is Mourad Brahmi.

