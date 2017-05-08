UNWTO Publishes Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism

|
The UNWTO's second Global Report on LGBT Tourism was
launched at the Annual Convention of the International Gay,
Lesbian and Transgender Association (IGLTA) last week in Florida.
The report, developed in cooperation with IGLTA,
underlines the potential of this segment and how to effectively
maximize its value.
The report offers an extensive analysis of the
LGBT traveler’s profile, providing useful guidance for tourism
stakeholders, and destinations in particular, interested in
attracting this segment.
By means of introduction, the publication
includes an overview of the highlights and recent global trends of
LGBT tourism, along with a review of the current state of LGBT
rights around the world.
“In the last years, LGBT tourism has experienced
continued growth, being today widely recognized as an important
and promising segment of tourism worldwide. This segment can be a
powerful vehicle for economic development, social inclusion and
the competitiveness of tourism destinations,” said UNWTO
Secretary-General Taleb Rifai.
The report provides a set of recommendations to
tourism stakeholders interested in attracting LGBT Tourism and
maximizing the benefits associated with this segment.
The diversity and complexity inherent to
the LGBT consumer is explored, providing a set of recommendations
to tourism stakeholders to better understand it.
The first edition of the report was published in
2012 and this latest version has been enriched by a comprehensive
recompilation of case studies from public and private sector.
You can download the .pdf of the report
here.
See other recent
news regarding:
LGBT,
UNWTO.