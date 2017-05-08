UNWTO Publishes Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism

The UNWTO's second Global Report on LGBT Tourism was launched at the Annual Convention of the International Gay, Lesbian and Transgender Association (IGLTA) last week in Florida.

The report, developed in cooperation with IGLTA, underlines the potential of this segment and how to effectively maximize its value.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the LGBT traveler’s profile, providing useful guidance for tourism stakeholders, and destinations in particular, interested in attracting this segment.

By means of introduction, the publication includes an overview of the highlights and recent global trends of LGBT tourism, along with a review of the current state of LGBT rights around the world.

“In the last years, LGBT tourism has experienced continued growth, being today widely recognized as an important and promising segment of tourism worldwide. This segment can be a powerful vehicle for economic development, social inclusion and the competitiveness of tourism destinations,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai.

The report provides a set of recommendations to tourism stakeholders interested in attracting LGBT Tourism and maximizing the benefits associated with this segment.

The diversity and complexity inherent to the LGBT consumer is explored, providing a set of recommendations to tourism stakeholders to better understand it.

The first edition of the report was published in 2012 and this latest version has been enriched by a comprehensive recompilation of case studies from public and private sector.

You can download the .pdf of the report here.

