Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to Reopen 5 July 2017

After an extensive four-year transformation, the curtains are poised to rise on one of the world’s most luxurious and celebrated hotels.

On 5 July 2017, the 124-room Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, will reopen its doors on Place de la Concorde in Paris, one of the most photographed and beautiful city-squares in the world.

The transformation of this outstanding architectural gem was designed to honor the past while confidently embracing the future, fusing 18th century and modern spirit, as envisioned and guided by a talented team of French architect, designers, artisans, and restoration experts.

Built at King Louis XV’s request in 1758, the hotel became the residence of the “de Crillon” Count’s family for many years and was transformed into a palace hotel in 1909.

Since then its guest list has featured celebrities, politicians, artists, princes and queens, all attracted to its unique and perennial reputation for excellence.

