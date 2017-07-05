Hôtel de Crillon in Paris to Reopen 5 July 2017

|
After an extensive four-year transformation, the
curtains are poised to rise on one of the world’s most luxurious
and celebrated hotels.
On 5 July 2017, the 124-room Hôtel de Crillon, A
Rosewood Hotel, will reopen its doors on Place de la Concorde in
Paris, one of the most photographed and beautiful city-squares in
the world.
The transformation of this outstanding
architectural gem was designed to honor
the past while confidently embracing the future, fusing 18th century
and modern spirit, as envisioned and guided by a talented team of
French architect, designers, artisans, and restoration experts.
Built at King Louis XV’s request in 1758,
the hotel became the residence of the “de Crillon” Count’s family
for many years and was transformed into a palace hotel in 1909.
Since then its guest list has featured
celebrities, politicians, artists, princes and queens, all
attracted to its unique and perennial reputation for excellence.
See other recent
news regarding:
New World,
Rosewood,
Crillon,
Paris,
France.