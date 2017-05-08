Qatar Airways Confirmed as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA Until 2022

|
Qatar Airways has been confirmed as Official
Partner and Official Airline of FIFA as part of a sponsorship
package lasting until 2022.
As an Official Partner of FIFA, Qatar Airways
will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two
FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two
billion people per tournament.
The airline will also have
visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the
FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the
world’s largest online gaming tournament.
The deal builds on Qatar Airways’ sponsorship strategy with
major sporting clubs and events around the globe. This includes
partnerships with FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli FC, as
well as Formula E races in Paris and New York, and the UCI Road
World Championship, most recently held in Doha, Qatar, alongside
long-standing sponsorships of Qatar Total and ExxonMobil Tennis
Tournaments.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways understands
the power of sport in bringing people together in the spirit of
friendly competition. FIFA, as the governing body of the world’s
most popular sporting tournament, the FIFA World Cup, embodies the
power of football’s popularity, and as such is a natural partner
for Qatar Airways. We look forward to celebrating wins with the
fans, being inspired by the artistry of the players, and to the
excitement of each match over the next two FIFA competition
cycles, until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be proudly held
in our home country, the State of Qatar.”
The Fédération Internationale de Football
Association (FIFA) is an association governed by Swiss law founded
in 1904 and based in Zurich.
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said,
“FIFA is delighted to partner with the world’s fastest-growing
airline, Qatar Airways. Known for introducing industry firsts,
Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the
first ever World Cup in the Gulf region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup
in Qatar. We look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar
Airways to promote FIFA competitions and football around the
world."
