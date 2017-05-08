Qatar Airways Confirmed as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA Until 2022

Qatar Airways has been confirmed as Official Partner and Official Airline of FIFA as part of a sponsorship package lasting until 2022. As an Official Partner of FIFA, Qatar Airways will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of more than two billion people per tournament. The airline will also have visibility at competitions such as the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the FIFA Interactive World Cup, the world’s largest online gaming tournament. The deal builds on Qatar Airways’ sponsorship strategy with major sporting clubs and events around the globe. This includes partnerships with FC Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli FC, as well as Formula E races in Paris and New York, and the UCI Road World Championship, most recently held in Doha, Qatar, alongside long-standing sponsorships of Qatar Total and ExxonMobil Tennis Tournaments. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways understands the power of sport in bringing people together in the spirit of friendly competition. FIFA, as the governing body of the world’s most popular sporting tournament, the FIFA World Cup, embodies the power of football’s popularity, and as such is a natural partner for Qatar Airways. We look forward to celebrating wins with the fans, being inspired by the artistry of the players, and to the excitement of each match over the next two FIFA competition cycles, until the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be proudly held in our home country, the State of Qatar.” The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is an association governed by Swiss law founded in 1904 and based in Zurich. FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said, “FIFA is delighted to partner with the world’s fastest-growing airline, Qatar Airways. Known for introducing industry firsts, Qatar Airways is an ideal partner for FIFA as we prepare for the first ever World Cup in the Gulf region, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We look forward to working hand in hand with Qatar Airways to promote FIFA competitions and football around the world." See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Qatar, Doha, FIFA, Football.