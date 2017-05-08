Etihad Airways Launches Fourth Daily Non-Stop Flight Between Kozhikode and Abu Dhabi

|
Etihad Airways has launched a fourth daily
non-stop service between Kozhikode and its Abu Dhabi hub.
The extra capacity takes to 63 the total number
of weekly services between Abu Dhabi and its three Kerala gateways
of Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala’s international appeal as a travel destination, famed for
ayurvedic treatments and the world-renowned backwaters, has elevated it into one of India’s top tourist destinations. It has
been a core part of Etihad Airways’ Indian operations over the
past decade and a global network that now spans cities across all
continents. Key destinations for travellers from Kerala include
Abu Dhabi, the Gulf region, London, New York and Chicago.
Since
Etihad Airways’ first flight to Kerala on 31 May 2007 when it
inducted services to Thiruvananthapuram, followed two days later
by the inaugural Kochi flight, the airline has flown almost 3.5
million guests to and from the state. The Kozhikode route was launched on 1 August 2008.
The current capacity includes four
flights a day to Kozhikode; thrice-daily to Kochi and double daily
to Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala flights are operated with a mix
of Airbus 320 and A321 aircraft featuring up to 16 seats in
Business Class and 158 in Economy.
In addition, strategic
Indian partner Jet Airways operates seven flights a week from
Kochi to Abu Dhabi. The services largely cater to the huge
expatriate population from all three Kerala cities and the
surrounding areas, living and working in the Gulf region.
Dr Venu Vasudevan,
Principal Secretary Kerala Tourism, said, “Kerala Tourism is
delighted to learn of the extra flights launched by Etihad
Airways, which adds more connectivity to Kerala. We congratulate
Etihad Airways on a decade of flying to Kerala and look forward to
conducting several joint initiatives to promote the many diverse
destinations across our state.”
Etihad Airways’ Indian network
to and from Abu Dhabi covers Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai,
Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, New Delhi
and Thiruvananthapuram with a total of 194 flights each week.
Jet
Airways offers the additional Indian cities of Pune, Lucknow,
Mangalore and Goa to Abu Dhabi, as well as numerous domestic
connections. Combined, both carriers operate over 250 flights each
week between Abu Dhabi and 15 Indian cities.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad Airways,
Kerala,
Kozhikode,
India.