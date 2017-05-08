Record Number of Aircraft Movements and Cargo at HIA in March 2017

|
Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar’s
gateway to the world, handled a record 21,842 aircraft take-offs
and landings and 177,325 tonnes of cargo in the month of March
2017,
its busiest month for aircraft movement and cargo
handling yet.
The first quarter of 2017 saw 62,913
aircraft movements at HIA, representing an 8% increase in
aircraft take-offs and landings at the airport from January to
March 2017, compared to 58,288 movements during the same period
last year.
21,635 movements were recorded in January 2017, 19,436
movements in February 2017 and 21,842 in March 2017.
HIA
also handled a total of 469,725 tonnes of cargo in the first
quarter of 2017, 20% more than the 389,950 tonnes of cargo
handled in the first quarter of 2016.
152,200 tonnes of cargo was
handled in January 2017, 140,200 tonnes in February 2017 and
177,325 tonnes in March 2017.
HIA served a total of
9,782,202 passengers from January to March 2017, representing a
10% increase in passenger numbers compared to the 8,868,066
passengers served during the same time period in 2016.
January
2017 saw 3,534,528 passengers arriving, departing and transferring
through HIA, 3,030,436 passengers in February and 3,217,238
passengers in March. The airport also handled 7.5 million units of
baggage.
Engr. Badr
Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International
Airport, said, “HIA has seen a phenomenal increase in cargo
handling at our state-of-the-art cargo terminal. We have also seen
a significant increase in aircraft movements due to the increased
frequency of several of our patron airlines’ weekly flights from
HIA as well as new airlines joining our network.”
