UNWTO Secretary-General Thanks Outgoing WTTC President for Strong Partnership

The UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai, has
expressed his sincere appreciation to David Scowsill, President
and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), for the
strong partnership between both organizations after he announced his
departure after six years at the helm of WTTC.
Over the
last six years, the UNWTO and WTTC have created a strong partnership,
bringing public and private sector together to advance the tourism
sector and address its most pressing priorities.
The UNWTO
and WTTC Open Letter on Travel and Tourism Initiative launched in
2011 garnered the support of over 80 heads of state and government
from around the world.
With that initiative, UNWTO and WTTC aim to
promote the importance of the tourism sector in socio-economic
inclusive development at the highest level.
“I could not
have asked for a better partner. It has been a privilege to work
alongside David to mainstream our sector in the global agenda and
ensure public and private sector do work together for a better
future” said UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai. “During
his time at WTTC, David has showed unparalleled leadership and
vision, championing public/private sector collaboration and
promoting the sustainable growth of our sector. As founder and
Chairman of the Global Travel Association Coalition (GTAC), an initiative to ensure the sector can speak with “One Voice” on the
key issues such as safe and seamless travel or sustainability,
David has united the sector like never before.”
Mr
Scowsill future plans include joining boards of companies around
the world and providing strategic advice to governments.
