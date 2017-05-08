Rezidor and Carlson Hotels Create Global Steering Committee

Rezidor and Carlson Hotels have created a Global Steering Committee to provide overall strategic direction to both companies. The committee will comprise of an equal number of representatives from Carlson Hotels and Rezidor, and will provide guidance and strategic counsel to the respective management teams of both. Both Carlson Hotels and Rezidor will continue to operate as independent entities and the companies will continue to be governed and led by each company’s respective Boards of Directors and key executives. The creation of a new Global Steering Committee has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. As part of the new structure, Federico González Tejera has resigned as Global Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Hotels Group and has been named President & CEO of Rezidor. Mr. González will also serve as Chairman of the Global Steering Committee. Wolfgang M. Neumann has resigned as President & CEO of Rezidor and will serve as a non-executive Director on the Rezidor Board of Directors. John Kidd will become Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Hotels. Charles Mobus, Director of the Rezidor Board and Director of the Carlson Hotels Board, said, “Rezidor and Carlson Hotels share a rich history, and their partnership remains an important component to both companies’ global success. Over the past few months, Rezidor and Carlson Hotels have carefully studied the ways in which the companies’ relationship can be enhanced in order to maximize value and growth potential. As a result, the Boards of Directors of both companies have determined that this new strategic approach will enable both Rezidor and Carlson Hotels to deliver improved results by better capitalizing on their existing relationship and maximizing the potential of their combined international footprint.” As part of its mandate, the Global Steering Committee is expected to: - Provide overall strategic guidance and counsel to each company’s management teams; - Provide insight on key global functions within Carlson Hotels and Rezidor, including branding, marketing & sales, IT, and other global resources; and - Refine partner and franchisee alignment to better reflect the needs of both companies and their customers. According to the founding charter, the committee will be comprised of the following positions: Rezidor Representatives: President & CEO, and Deputy President & Chief Financial Officer Carlson Hotels Representatives: Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Information Officer Global Representatives of Rezidor and Carlson Hotels: Executive Vice President & Global Chief Branding and Commercial Officer, and Executive Vice President & Global Chief Resources Officer.

