Rezidor and Carlson Hotels Create Global Steering Committee

Rezidor and Carlson Hotels have created a Global
Steering Committee to provide overall strategic direction to both
companies.
The committee will comprise of an equal number of
representatives from Carlson Hotels and Rezidor, and will provide
guidance and strategic counsel to the respective management teams
of both.
Both Carlson Hotels and Rezidor will
continue to operate as independent entities and the companies will
continue to be governed and led by each company’s respective
Boards of Directors and key executives.
The creation of a new
Global Steering Committee has been approved by the Boards of
Directors of both companies.
As part of the new structure, Federico González Tejera has resigned as Global Chief Executive Officer of Carlson
Hotels Group and has been named President & CEO of Rezidor.
Mr.
González will also serve as Chairman of the Global Steering
Committee.
Wolfgang M. Neumann has resigned as President & CEO of
Rezidor and will serve as a non-executive Director on the Rezidor
Board of Directors.
John Kidd will become Chief Executive Officer
of Carlson Hotels.
Charles Mobus, Director of the
Rezidor Board and Director of the Carlson Hotels Board, said,
“Rezidor and Carlson Hotels share a rich history, and their
partnership remains an important component to both companies’
global success. Over the past few months, Rezidor and Carlson
Hotels have carefully studied the ways in which the companies’
relationship can be enhanced in order to maximize value and growth
potential. As a result, the Boards of Directors of both companies
have determined that this new strategic approach will enable both
Rezidor and Carlson Hotels to deliver improved results by better
capitalizing on their existing relationship and maximizing the
potential of their combined international footprint.”
As part of its mandate, the Global
Steering Committee is expected to:
- Provide overall strategic guidance and counsel to each
company’s management teams;
- Provide insight on key global functions within
Carlson Hotels and Rezidor, including branding, marketing & sales,
IT, and other global resources; and
-
Refine partner and franchisee alignment to better reflect the
needs of both companies and their customers.
According to the founding charter, the committee will be comprised of the following
positions:
Rezidor Representatives: President & CEO, and
Deputy President & Chief Financial Officer
Carlson Hotels
Representatives: Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Information
Officer
Global Representatives of Rezidor and Carlson Hotels:
Executive Vice President & Global Chief Branding and Commercial
Officer, and Executive Vice President & Global Chief Resources
Officer.
