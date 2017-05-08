STR to Help CHTA Advance Caribbean Hotel Performance

STR, a provider of data benchmarking and analytics for the global hotel industry, has become a strategic partner of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA).

STR’s sample comprises nearly 57,000 hotels and more than 7.6 million hotel rooms around the globe.

In the Caribbean region, STR collects data from more than 1,900 properties, representing more than 240,000 rooms.

“STR has become an essential planning and benchmarking resource for hotels, destinations and local and regional organizations like the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association,” said Frank Comito, CHTA CEO and director general. “CHTA has had a longstanding working relationship with STR. They provide us and our members with timely data that helps us to quickly get a pulse on the industry—how it’s performing, its comparative performance and the impending outlook. We’re thrilled to welcome them as a strategic partner, taking our relationship from strength to strength for the benefit of our members and our industry.”

