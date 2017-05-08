STR to Help CHTA Advance Caribbean Hotel Performance

|
STR, a provider of data benchmarking and
analytics for the global hotel industry, has become a strategic
partner of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA).
STR’s sample comprises nearly 57,000 hotels and
more than 7.6 million hotel rooms around the globe.
In the Caribbean region, STR collects data
from more than 1,900 properties, representing more than 240,000
rooms.
“STR has become an essential planning and
benchmarking resource for hotels, destinations and local and
regional organizations like the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism
Association,” said Frank Comito, CHTA CEO and director general.
“CHTA has had a longstanding working relationship with STR. They
provide us and our members with timely data that helps us to
quickly get a pulse on the industry—how it’s performing, its
comparative performance and the impending outlook. We’re thrilled
to welcome them as a strategic partner, taking our relationship
from strength to strength for the benefit of our members and our
industry.”
