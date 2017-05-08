American Airlines Increases Flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona and Rome

American Airlines has launched new, daily nonstop flights between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) as well as between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN).

The new seasonal services complement year-round service to Rome, Amsterdam and Barcelona from other American hubs and will run through 30 September 2017.

“Amsterdam, Barcelona and Rome are popular year-round destinations that see a surge of interest from our customers during the peak summer travel season,” said Vasu Raja, vice president – Network Planning. “Our new seasonal service will provide U.S.-based customers with more options to travel to their favorite spots and will provide our European customers with one-stop connections to more than 150 destinations in the U.S., South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.”

The new service between DFW and Amsterdam will be operated with Boeing 767-300 aircraft, while the new service between Chicago and Barcelona will be operated using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The Rome flights will be operated with Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

