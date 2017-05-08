American Airlines Increases Flights to
Amsterdam, Barcelona and Rome
American Airlines has launched new, daily
nonstop flights between Dallas Fort Worth International
Airport (DFW) and Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and Amsterdam
Airport Schiphol (AMS) as well as between Chicago O’Hare
International Airport (ORD) and Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN).
The new seasonal services complement year-round
service to Rome, Amsterdam and Barcelona from other American hubs
and will run through 30 September 2017.
“Amsterdam, Barcelona and Rome are popular
year-round destinations that see a surge of interest from our
customers during the peak summer travel season,” said Vasu Raja,
vice president – Network Planning. “Our new seasonal service will
provide U.S.-based customers with more options to travel to their
favorite spots and will provide our European customers with
one-stop connections to more than 150 destinations in the U.S.,
South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.”
The new service between DFW and Amsterdam will
be operated with Boeing 767-300 aircraft, while the new service between Chicago
and Barcelona will be operated using Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The
Rome flights will be operated with Boeing 777-200 aircraft.