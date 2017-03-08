World’s First Oakwood Studios Opens in Singapore

|
The world’s first Oakwood Studios, a new brand
for the company, has opened in Singapore.
Located just off Orchard Road, the property consists of 98
studio, one and two-bedroom apartments which have
fully-equipped kitchens and stylish interiors.
"We
are delighted to unveil our brand new serviced apartment
experience and concept to the world. With Oakwood Studios, we
focus on the dynamic lifestyle needs of individuals with a
millennial mindset," said
Dean Schreiber, managing director,
Oakwood Asia Pacific. "These travelers seek more than just
comfort; they thrive on experiences that are memorable and fun,
and that is exactly what Oakwood Studios Singapore has to offer.
We encourage our guests to move furniture, cook in the open
kitchen and design their experience with our curated spaces. It
really is, kissing goodbye to the expected."
The property features Wi-Fi in rooms and public
areas, a rooftop swimming pool, a car park, gym, BBQ pit and
laundry facilities.
