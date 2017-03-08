World’s First Oakwood Studios Opens in Singapore

The world’s first Oakwood Studios, a new brand for the company, has opened in Singapore.

Located just off Orchard Road, the property consists of 98 studio, one and two-bedroom apartments which have fully-equipped kitchens and stylish interiors.

"We are delighted to unveil our brand new serviced apartment experience and concept to the world. With Oakwood Studios, we focus on the dynamic lifestyle needs of individuals with a millennial mindset," said Dean Schreiber, managing director, Oakwood Asia Pacific. "These travelers seek more than just comfort; they thrive on experiences that are memorable and fun, and that is exactly what Oakwood Studios Singapore has to offer. We encourage our guests to move furniture, cook in the open kitchen and design their experience with our curated spaces. It really is, kissing goodbye to the expected."

The property features Wi-Fi in rooms and public areas, a rooftop swimming pool, a car park, gym, BBQ pit and laundry facilities.

See other recent news regarding: Oakwood, Singapore, Studios.