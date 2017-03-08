Marriott Opens First Moxy Hotel in London, England

Marriott has expanded its Moxy Hotels brand to London, England.

Located near the ExCeL London convention centre and London City Airport, the 164 rooms Moxy London Excel are outfitted with sound-reducing walls, 42" LCD flat screen televisions, complimentary Wi-Fi, multiple USB ports, and deep-seated armchairs.

Room design is functional, flexible and uncluttered with simple, thoughtful touches including glass shelving and an open storage concept featuring a peg wall for ultimate flexibility when unpacking, in lieu of a traditional closet.

Stylish bathrooms feature complimentary Muk toiletries, bright pink hair dryers, power showers and large mirrors alongside a vanity area.

Moxy’s 24/7 B&F (Beverage & Food), smart and fun self-service concept gives guests access to what they want, whenever they want it. The Moxy dining area offers lots of options for food and drink including fresh juices and a coffee bar. Guests can enjoy fresh Panini sandwiches and a range of healthy alternatives from salad to antipasti. An evening Crockpot entrée will be served along with a variety of cocktails, craft beers and specialty wines. The bar is full-service and the hub of activity in the lobby – it also doubles as the hotel’s physical check-in, where guests are greeted with a complimentary ‘Got Moxy’ cocktail upon arrival.

Moxy London Excel has one flexible meeting room natural daylight.

Moxy guests who are members of the Marriott Rewards loyalty programme will get exclusive access to even more digital features through the Marriott Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check-in and check-out, keyless entry and Mobile Requests to make their travel experience seamless.

Marriott Rewards members will also earn points for their stay at Moxy Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Rewards portfolio of brands.

Special opening rates at the Moxy London Excel begin at £89.

See other recent news regarding: Marriott, Moxy, London.