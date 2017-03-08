Marriott Opens First Moxy Hotel in London, England

|
Marriott has expanded its Moxy Hotels brand to
London, England.
Located near the ExCeL London convention centre
and London City Airport, the 164 rooms Moxy London Excel are outfitted with
sound-reducing walls, 42" LCD flat screen televisions,
complimentary Wi-Fi, multiple USB ports, and
deep-seated armchairs.
Room
design is functional, flexible and uncluttered with simple,
thoughtful touches including glass shelving and an open storage concept featuring a peg wall for ultimate flexibility when
unpacking, in lieu of a traditional closet.
Stylish bathrooms
feature complimentary Muk toiletries, bright pink hair dryers,
power showers and large mirrors alongside a vanity area.
Moxy’s 24/7 B&F (Beverage &
Food), smart and fun self-service concept gives guests access to
what they want, whenever they want it. The Moxy dining area offers
lots of options for food and drink including fresh juices and a
coffee bar. Guests can enjoy fresh Panini sandwiches and a range
of healthy alternatives from salad to antipasti. An evening
Crockpot entrée will be served along with a variety of cocktails,
craft beers and specialty wines. The bar is full-service and the
hub of activity in the lobby – it also doubles as the hotel’s
physical check-in, where guests are greeted with a complimentary
‘Got Moxy’ cocktail upon arrival.
Moxy London Excel has one flexible meeting room
natural daylight.
Moxy
guests who are members of the Marriott Rewards
loyalty programme will get exclusive access to even more digital
features through the Marriott Mobile app when they book direct,
including mobile check-in and check-out, keyless entry and Mobile
Requests to make their travel experience seamless.
Marriott
Rewards members will also earn points for their stay at Moxy
Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Rewards
portfolio of brands.
Special
opening rates at the Moxy London Excel begin at £89.
