One of World’s Most Luxurious Hotels Appoints Margaret Paul as GM

Margaret Paul has been appointed
General Manager of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, one of the world’s most
luxurious, iconic and opulent hotels.
Margaret will oversee the
management of 1,400 members of staff, 202 suites and nine F&B
outlets.
Margaret has a wealth of experience after
spearheading Madinat Jumeirah – The Arabian Resort since 2012. In
that role Margaret oversaw the resort’s four hotels – Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf and the latest
luxury hotel in the group’s portfolio, Jumeirah Al Naseem - as well
as the popular Souk Madinat Jumeirah and the resort’s Conference
Centre.
Margaret, a Scottish national, has been with Jumeirah
Group since 2002.
Previous roles include Hotel Manager for
Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London; and Hotel Manager before General
Manager at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.
