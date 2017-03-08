One of World’s Most Luxurious Hotels Appoints Margaret Paul as GM

Margaret Paul has been appointed General Manager of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, one of the world’s most luxurious, iconic and opulent hotels.

Margaret will oversee the management of 1,400 members of staff, 202 suites and nine F&B outlets.

Margaret has a wealth of experience after spearheading Madinat Jumeirah – The Arabian Resort since 2012. In that role Margaret oversaw the resort’s four hotels – Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf and the latest luxury hotel in the group’s portfolio, Jumeirah Al Naseem - as well as the popular Souk Madinat Jumeirah and the resort’s Conference Centre.

Margaret, a Scottish national, has been with Jumeirah Group since 2002.

Previous roles include Hotel Manager for Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London; and Hotel Manager before General Manager at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.



See other recent news regarding: Jumeirah, GM, General Manager, Women.