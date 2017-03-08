Boeing Celebrates Rollout of First 737 Max 9

|
Boeing's first 737 Max 9 made its debut in front
of thousands of Boeing employees on Tuesday.
The 737 Max 9, the second member of
Boeing's 737 Max family, has a Maximum capacity of 220 passengers
and a range of 3,515 nautical miles.
The airplane now begins system checks, fueling
and engine runs on the flight line. Once completed, the airplane
will begin flight testing in the coming weeks – the final phase of
verification of the operational characteristics and overall
performance of a new airplane.
"The 737 Max team continues
to do a fantastic job getting us to these important milestones
right on schedule," said Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and
general manager of the 737 Max program, Boeing Commercial
Airplanes. "Our primary focus is delivering an aircraft that has
the legendary reliability our 737 customers depend on, plus the
optimized flexibility and range capability they desire."
The 737 Max 9 is scheduled to enter service in 2018,
while the 737 Max 8
is on track to deliver to customers in the second quarter of 2017.
The Max 8 and 9 will be
followed in 2019 by the smaller Max 7 and higher capacity Max 200,
while studies and discussions continue with customers on growing
the family.
