Belmond and PeruRail to Enhance Operations with Travel Studio Technology

Belmond and its joint venture in Peru, PeruRail,
have selected the Travel Studio technology platform to operate
their rail and tour operator businesses in Peru.
The deal involves
an expansion of Belmond’s existing partnership with travel
technology specialist Open Destinations, who has successfully
implemented their technology across Belmond’s global network of
rail, cruise and touring products, and an introduction of Open
Destinations in this growing travel market for PeruRail.
Open Destinations will be replacing the legacy
technology that Belmond currently use across their Peruvian
operations. This includes Belmond’s luxury trains, the Belmond
Hiram Bingham and Belmond Andean Explorer, as well as PeruRail’s
Vistadome and Expedition tourist trains and its wider passenger
network.
Travel Studio will also be implemented to run the
operations of Belmond’s local destination management company,
Journeys in Peru.
Belmond’s Vice President of Revenue Management
and Distribution, Shawn Jereb, said, "Open
Destinations has demonstrated that they really understand how to
support the complex requirements of the Belmond organisation. The
software is highly intuitive and caters to the needs of a
specialist tour operating business and rail operation. Travel
Studio gives us the best of both worlds."
Jereb claims that the wide range of
functionality available in Travel Studio will bring more
efficiency and speed to Belmond’s Peruvian operations, through
greater inventory flexibility and yield management. Travel Studio
will also be providing a smoother reservations process for over 1 million
rail passengers of PeruRail, via integrations with mobile devices,
station message boards and new self-serve kiosks at the rail
stations.
Open Destinations’ CEO Kevin O’Sullivan, said,
"Belmond’s operations show that the rail industry is evolving. The
companies in this sector are becoming specialist tour operator
businesses who need yield management tools in addition to
reservation technology to manage their businesses. We have
demonstrated that we understand their unique needs. Our continued
investment in Travel Studio means it is well positioned to keep up
with the changing needs of this sector."
