Airbus Creates Website That Sorts Flight Search Results by Aircraft Type

Airbus has created a flight search website - iflyA380.com - that sorts results by aircraft type.

On the site, travellers can browse all A380 flights, explore all A380 destinations, and discover the distinctive on-board services that world-class airlines offer in every class.

Users simply select their departure location, destination, and travel dates. The search results show all relevant flights on the A380, indicating carrier, price and itinerary.

After selecting a preferred flight, users are automatically redirected to the carrier’s website to finalise the booking.

To date, some 170 million passengers have flown with the A380. Flying with the world’s leading airlines on over 110 routes and 55 destinations in 32 countries.

The 13 airlines which currently operate the Airbus A380 are: Air France, Asiana Airlines, British Airways, China Southern Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways International.

Around the world, an A380 aircraft takes off or lands every 3 minutes.

