Wed, 8 February 2017
pentahotels Appoints Area General Manager

pentahotels has promoted Andy So to Area General Manager.

 The position includes responsibility for operations of both hotels in Hong Kong, pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon and the upcoming pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun, opening in 2017.

 The new hotel is part of the massive expansion that pentahotels has planned, strongly focusing on Asia, and especially on China, in the coming years.

Andy So

Andy has been General Manager of pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon since 2012 and has played a key role as part of the hotel’s pre-opening team.

The appointment builds on Andy’s extensive 28 years of industry experience, during which he has worked with various international luxury hotel groups, including Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton.

Alastair Thomann, Managing Director of pentahotels, said, “Andy has a deep understanding of our brand and the company, and in this exciting time of expansion, Andy is the best person for this crucial role. His experience, team mentality and “service with a heart” attitude make him ideally suited to take on this new role.”

Andy will also oversee the launch of pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun in 2017. The 298-room hotel is a former industrial high-rise building, completely renovated in keeping with the brand’s design-led style.

Located in the fast-developing district of Tuen Mun, it will be the latest addition to the pentahotels portfolio and the fourth in the region, joining Kowloon Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

 It is also part of the first management contract in Asia, as pentahotels has been appointed by Hong Kong-based Luks Industrial Company to manage pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun.

“pentahotels has worldwide experience in converting hotels to the next level of hospitality. This time it is one of our industrial storage properties converted into a hotel,” said Monsie Luk of Luks Industrial Company. “We congratulate Andy So on his new role and look forward to creating a unique hotel experience with him in the seaside oasis of Tuen Mun.”

