pentahotels Appoints Area General Manager

|
pentahotels has promoted Andy So to Area General
Manager.
The position includes
responsibility for operations of both hotels in Hong Kong, pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon and the upcoming pentahotel Hong
Kong, Tuen Mun, opening in 2017.
The new hotel is part of the
massive expansion that pentahotels has planned, strongly focusing
on Asia, and especially on China, in the coming years.
Andy has been General Manager of pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon
since 2012 and has played a key role as part of the hotel’s
pre-opening team.
The appointment builds on Andy’s extensive 28 years of
industry experience, during which he has worked with various international luxury hotel groups, including Hyatt, Marriott and
Hilton.
Alastair Thomann, Managing Director
of pentahotels, said, “Andy has a deep understanding of our brand
and the company, and in this exciting time of expansion, Andy is
the best person for this crucial role. His experience, team
mentality and “service with a heart” attitude make him ideally
suited to take on this new role.”
Andy will also
oversee the launch of pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun in 2017. The
298-room hotel is a former industrial high-rise building,
completely renovated in keeping with the brand’s design-led style.
Located in the fast-developing district of Tuen Mun, it will be
the latest addition to the pentahotels portfolio and the fourth in
the region, joining Kowloon Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.
It is
also part of the first management contract in Asia, as pentahotels
has been appointed by Hong Kong-based Luks Industrial Company to
manage pentahotel Hong Kong, Tuen Mun.
“pentahotels
has worldwide experience in converting hotels to the next level of
hospitality. This time it is one of our industrial storage
properties converted into a hotel,” said Monsie Luk of Luks
Industrial Company. “We congratulate Andy So on his new role and
look forward to creating a unique hotel experience with him in the
seaside oasis of Tuen Mun.”
