Minor Hotels Group Appoints Vice President Development - EMEA

Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group has appointed
Ramzy Fenianos as Vice President Development for Europe, Middle
East & Africa.
Ramzy has over 10 years of extensive experience in
hospitality and real estate. Focusing on business development,
strategic planning and asset management in international
hospitality branding and business development, his
background includes Bouygues Real Estate Group and Emerige Group
in France, and Sama Dubai Holding Group and IFA Hotels & Resorts
in Dubai.
Prior to joining Minor Hotels Group, Ramzy held the position
of Vice President Acquisitions & Development Middle East & Africa
at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.
James Kaplan,
MHG’s Senior Vice President Development, said, “It is a privilege to
bring Ramzy on board to lead the expansion of new hotels. Minor
Hotels’ various brands are growing dynamically across Europe,
Middle East and Africa, and his strong expertise will lead Minor
Hotels to exciting new milestones in key destinations.”
Ramzy is French and fluent in English and Arabic.
He is based at Minor Hotels’ regional office in Dubai, and holds a
Master’s Degree in Real Estate Finance, Major Investments and
Developments from ESPI (Ecole Superieure Des Professions
Immobiliere) in France, as well as an Advanced Certification in
Real Estate and Hotel Investment from Cornell University in the
US.
