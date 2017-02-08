Minor Hotels Group Appoints Vice President Development - EMEA

Thailand-based Minor Hotels Group has appointed Ramzy Fenianos as Vice President Development for Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Ramzy has over 10 years of extensive experience in hospitality and real estate. Focusing on business development, strategic planning and asset management in international hospitality branding and business development, his background includes Bouygues Real Estate Group and Emerige Group in France, and Sama Dubai Holding Group and IFA Hotels & Resorts in Dubai.

Prior to joining Minor Hotels Group, Ramzy held the position of Vice President Acquisitions & Development Middle East & Africa at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

James Kaplan, MHG’s Senior Vice President Development, said, “It is a privilege to bring Ramzy on board to lead the expansion of new hotels. Minor Hotels’ various brands are growing dynamically across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and his strong expertise will lead Minor Hotels to exciting new milestones in key destinations.”

Ramzy is French and fluent in English and Arabic. He is based at Minor Hotels’ regional office in Dubai, and holds a Master’s Degree in Real Estate Finance, Major Investments and Developments from ESPI (Ecole Superieure Des Professions Immobiliere) in France, as well as an Advanced Certification in Real Estate and Hotel Investment from Cornell University in the US.

