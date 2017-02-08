Mandarin Oriental to Open Hotel and Residences in Hawaii

Mandarin Oriental has unveiled plans to open a new luxury hotel and branded residences in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The project has a target opening date of early 2020.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be the anchor of Mana`olana Place, a 36-storey mixed-use tower with gardens and public plazas, currently being developed by Los Angeles-based Salem Partners.

Located in the heart of the Ala Moana district, the hotel will be a short walk from Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Beach. It will also be adjacent to the Hawaii Convention Center and the Ala Moana Center.

The hotel will have 125 guestrooms and suites. Mandarin Oriental will also manage 107 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, located on the Mana’olana tower’s upper floors, which will provide some of the most luxurious private homes on the island.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will feature a rooftop restaurant and bar with landscaped outdoor terraces, providing views of Diamond Head, Ala Moana Beach and Downtown Honolulu.

There will also be a lobby lounge, an all-day dining restaurant and extensive banqueting and meeting spaces with views over the surrounding terraces and gardens.

A Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic rejuvenation and relaxation with eight treatment rooms. Further leisure options include a comprehensive fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

The design architects of the project are the Colorado-based firm, [au]workshop who envision the design as a modern, vertical urban resort epitomizing the Hawaiian tradition of the “lanai” with its seamless indoor-outdoor sense of place.

