Mandarin Oriental to Open Hotel and Residences in Hawaii

Mandarin Oriental has unveiled plans to open a
new luxury hotel and branded residences in Honolulu on the
Hawaiian island of Oahu.
The project has a target opening date of
early 2020.
Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be the anchor
of Mana`olana Place, a 36-storey mixed-use tower with gardens and
public plazas, currently being developed by Los Angeles-based
Salem Partners.
Located in the
heart of the Ala Moana district, the hotel will be a short walk
from
Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Beach. It will also be adjacent to the
Hawaii Convention Center and the Ala Moana Center.
The hotel
will have 125 guestrooms and suites. Mandarin Oriental will also
manage 107 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, located on the Mana’olana tower’s upper floors, which will provide some of the
most luxurious private homes on the island.
Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will feature a rooftop restaurant and
bar with landscaped outdoor terraces, providing views of Diamond
Head, Ala Moana Beach and Downtown Honolulu.
There will also be a
lobby lounge, an all-day dining restaurant and extensive banqueting and meeting spaces with views over the surrounding
terraces and gardens.
A Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer holistic
rejuvenation and relaxation with eight treatment rooms. Further
leisure options include a comprehensive fitness centre and an
outdoor swimming pool.
The design architects of
the project are the Colorado-based firm, [au]workshop who envision
the design as a modern, vertical urban resort epitomizing the
Hawaiian tradition of the “lanai” with its seamless indoor-outdoor
sense of place.
