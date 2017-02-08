HIA Reports Record Passenger Traffic and Aircraft Movements

|
Hamad International Airport (HIA) has reported a
record number of passenger traffic and aircraft movements for
2016, handling 37.3 million passengers and 245,800 landings and
take-offs during the year.
The impressive performance represents an
increase of 20.5% and 15.8% respectively. On the cargo front,
airfreight [cargo and mail] also grew by 20.8% reaching a new high
of 1.7 million tonnes for the year.
During 2016, HIA invested in increasing its
capacity, improving its product offering and redesigning its
operational processes to efficiently accommodate the increasing
traffic over the coming years, while continuing to upgrade its
services.
Concourses D and E, commissioned
in October 2015, became fully utilised in 2016, providing eight
more contact gates, bringing the total to 41 gates and increasing
the total number of flights departing from contact gates. The
additional functional space of 130,000 square metres for
passengers expanded terminal capacity, enriched the retail
offering and facilitated transfers.
HIA also launched its
dual passenger trains in the terminal, drastically reducing
passenger travel time through the terminal, while enhancing the
attractiveness of HIA’s transfer product.
Significant
technological investments have been undertaken to facilitate faster passenger movement within the terminal; including HIA’s iBeacon enabled mobile app and the launch of the Smart Airport Programme in the terminal by integrating best of breed
technologies.
The airport has increased face-to-face
interaction with passengers to assist them in way-finding with the
introduction of multi-lingual roaming agents at key points of the
passenger journey.
On the operations side, 15 new aircraft
parking stands have been constructed to support the hub operation
of Qatar Airways.
HIA also actively supported and contributed to the
newly-established Qatar Slot Coordination, recognising its key
role in managing capacity in accordance with international best
practice.
During
2016, HIA witnessed a growth in network with Qatar Airways
connecting Doha directly to 14 new destinations.
Engineer
Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad
International Airport, said, “2016 has been an exceptional year
for HIA, serving more passengers than ever, being recognised as
one of the top 10 best airports in the world by Skytrax and
receiving the Skytrax “5-star Airport” status. Our capacity
expansion programme launched in 2016 has also enabled us to
efficiently serve our increasing passenger numbers and handle
growing cargo and aircraft movements with our renowned
high-quality standards. The programme will ensure that HIA
continues to be one of the leading aviation hubs of the world in
the coming years.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Hamad Int. Airport,
Doha,
Qatar,
Traffic.