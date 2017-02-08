IATA Calls for Stronger, Safer, More Secure and Sustainable European Aviation Industry

|
IATA has set out an agenda for a stronger,
safer, more secure and sustainable European aviation industry.
Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and
CEO, in an address to the European Aviation Club entitled Charting
the Right Course for Aviation in Europe, called on European
policy-makers to prioritize four areas:
- Regulating smartly;
- Reducing costs;
-
Reinforcing security; and
- Removing infrastructure
bottlenecks.
"Air transport plays a vital role linking Europe
together with the rest of the world. In the EU, 8.8 million jobs
are linked to aviation, as is EUR 620 billion in GDP. Some 650
million passengers a year rely on aviation to get them where they
need to be. So it is vital that we work together to chart the
right course for its future," said de Juniac. "For airlines,
Europe is not an easy or cost-efficient place to do business. As
global competition further intensifies it is only going to get
more challenging—potentially costing European jobs, hindering
European growth and reducing the European quality of life."
De Juniac also had a message for global policy
makers on the role of aviation as a catalyst for economic and
social development.
"Aviation is the business of freedom. Air travel
liberates people to live better lives and makes our world a better
place. The current political rhetoric is deeply concerning. It
points to a future of restricted borders and protectionism. We see
it in travel bans, border walls and trade agreements that are
being called into question," de Juniac said. "Durable peace,
prosperity or security have never been achieved through
provocation, exclusion and division. The world has grown wealthier
with people traveling and trading. That has helped to lift over a
billion people from poverty. Aviation is proud of the role it
plays in making this happen. Ensuring aviation’s power to connect
people has never been more important."
