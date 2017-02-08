Emirates Launches Pay-Per-Visit Airport Lounges

|
Emirates has extended the use of its luxury
lounges at Dubai International Airport to its Loyalty Programme
members and their guests at a minimal fee regardless of class of
travel.
The pay-per-visit access will be available to Emirates
Skywards members and their guests travelling on Emirates.
Business
Class travellers now also have the option to pay an upgrade fee to
access the First Class lounges.
Dubai International Airport is home to seven
Emirates lounges spread over three concourses - A, B and C. In
each of the concourses there is a dedicated Emirates First Class
and Business Class lounge.
Eligible guests can access the
Emirates Business Class lounges in Dubai for a fee of US$ 100 and
the Emirates First Class lounges for a fee of US$ 200. Business
Class customers can also upgrade to First Class lounge access for
a fee of US$ 100. Guests who have paid a fee for entry can stay
for up to four hours.
Currently, First and Business Class
customers as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members
receive complimentary access to the lounges in Dubai.
“Our
premium lounges here at our hub in Dubai are some of the best in
the world and we are pleased that more of our customers can now
experience them,” said Adel Al Redha Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operations
Officer. “We made the decision to expand access to our
lounges in Dubai based on our customer feedback, and after a
careful review to ensure that the same quality experience can be
maintained. We are pleased to see many of our customers appreciate
the opportunity to be able to pay for their additional guests and
access the lounge which enables them to enjoy a relaxing space and
indulge in delicious meals before their flight.”
Emirates continually invests to upgrade
and refresh its lounge experience. The Emirates Business Class
lounge in Concourse B recently underwent an US$ 11 million
makeover. Besides a full range of gourmet cuisine - prepared
on-site by Emirates Chefs – a complimentary full bar service,
shower facilities, a health spa, wine cellar and a dedicated
children’s play area, the newly refurbished lounge also features
three distinct concept areas: a barista experience in partnership
with Costa Coffee; a Health hub with Voss water featuring
healthier food and beverage options; and an exclusive
first-of-its-kind Moët & Chandon Champagne lounge (pictured) designed for
Emirates, all of which are complimentary for guests.
The
First Class lounges in Dubai are also a must-visit with a premium
cigar lounge in Concourse A, a la carte dining and shoe shining
services – all complimentary for guests once inside.
Emirates has the largest network of airport lounges worldwide. In
addition to the seven in Dubai, there are 33 other dedicated
Emirates Lounges in major airports across the globe. The airline
has said it plans to extend pay-per-visit access to its outstation lounges
in the future.
