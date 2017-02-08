Asiana Airlines and Air Busan to Implement Arinc MultiLink Aircraft Tracking

|
South Korea's Asiana Airlines and its subsidiary
Air Busan, have selected Rockwell Collins’ Arinc MultiLink
aircraft tracking service for their respective fleets.
Arinc MultiLink
brings together multiple data sources to report the
location of a commercial aircraft anywhere in the world,
particularly in remote areas.
In addition to utilizing Rockwell
Collins’ proprietary high-frequency data link (HFDL) performance
data, the service merges several other data sources including
ACARS position reports, ADS-C, ADS-B, ASDI radar data and
EuroControl position information. The service offers a
comprehensive and cost-effective global flight tracking solution
for the world’s airlines.
“Proactively tracking our
aircraft ensures we have the most up-to-date information to manage
our complex flight operations,” said Kyungsuk Jun, IT service
manager of Operations Control at Asiana Airlines. “We are
anticipating that the seamless integration of Rockwell Collins’
Arinc MultiLink data feeds into our current situational display
system under development is going to enable us to track our
aircraft anywhere in the world.”
Arinc MultiLink is designed to support
flexible position reporting frequency, enabling it to meet
industry recommendations of providing position reports at least
every 15 minutes. Airlines can also receive notifications when an
aircraft has unexpectedly stopped reporting positional data or
when the aircraft has deviated from its expected flight path.
“As a carrier that focuses on providing our
passengers with the lowest airfares possible, we find Arinc MultiLink to be a highly economical solution for global
aircraft tracking because it did not require us to add new
on-board hardware on our aircraft,” said Hyeonmin Lee, assistant
manager of Operations Control Center at Air Busan. “Reusing the
data we are already downlinking for operational purposes has
allowed us to implement Arinc MultiLink quickly and cost
effectively.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Asiana Airlines,
Rockwell Collins,
Arinc,
Tracking.