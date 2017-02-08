TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 8 February 2017
Asiana Airlines and Air Busan to Implement Arinc MultiLink Aircraft Tracking

South Korea's Asiana Airlines and its subsidiary Air Busan, have selected Rockwell Collins’ Arinc MultiLink aircraft tracking service for their respective fleets.

Arinc MultiLink brings together multiple data sources to report the location of a commercial aircraft anywhere in the world, particularly in remote areas.

Rockwell Collins’ ARINC MultiLink Aircraft Tracking

In addition to utilizing Rockwell Collins’ proprietary high-frequency data link (HFDL) performance data, the service merges several other data sources including ACARS position reports, ADS-C, ADS-B, ASDI radar data and EuroControl position information. The service offers a comprehensive and cost-effective global flight tracking solution for the world’s airlines.

“Proactively tracking our aircraft ensures we have the most up-to-date information to manage our complex flight operations,” said Kyungsuk Jun, IT service manager of Operations Control at Asiana Airlines. “We are anticipating that the seamless integration of Rockwell Collins’ Arinc MultiLink data feeds into our current situational display system under development is going to enable us to track our aircraft anywhere in the world.”

Arinc MultiLink is designed to support flexible position reporting frequency, enabling it to meet industry recommendations of providing position reports at least every 15 minutes. Airlines can also receive notifications when an aircraft has unexpectedly stopped reporting positional data or when the aircraft has deviated from its expected flight path.

“As a carrier that focuses on providing our passengers with the lowest airfares possible, we find Arinc MultiLink to be a highly economical solution for global aircraft tracking because it did not require us to add new on-board hardware on our aircraft,” said Hyeonmin Lee, assistant manager of Operations Control Center at Air Busan. “Reusing the data we are already downlinking for operational purposes has allowed us to implement Arinc MultiLink quickly and cost effectively.”

