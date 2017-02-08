Associated Luxury Hotels Acquires Worldhotels

|
Associated Luxury Hotels International has significantly
expanded its global footprint with the
acquisition of Frankfurt-based Worldhotels.
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Associated
Luxury Hotels owns and operates Associated Luxury Hotels
International (ALHI), an independent GSO serving the North
American meetings and incentive marketplace for 30 years.
Associated Luxury Hotels'
Chairman, David Gabri, said the company will operate ALHI and
Worldhotels as separate divisions.
Both portfolios feature
luxury-level and upper-upscale city center business hotels,
exquisite resorts, historic grand landmark hotels, lifestyle
hotels and boutique hotels around the world.
"Bringing
together these two highly respected companies enables us to become
a significant, full-service luxury 'soft brand' solution to serve
the evolving needs of our valued customers, and our exceptional
memberships of independent hotels, resorts and independent brands,
plus their management and ownership groups," said Gabri.
Worldhotels remains focused on serving
individual business travelers, leisure travelers, meeting groups,
and providing loyalty solutions for its 350 member hotels and
resorts, offering 75,000 rooms, in 65 countries worldwide.
ALHI
will continue concentrating on the North American meetings,
incentives and conventions marketplace for its membership of over
250 luxury-level independent hotels and resorts worldwide totaling
138,500 rooms; plus, their Global Alliance partnership including
23 luxury cruise ships, and Destination Management Companies in
over 100 locations worldwide.
ALHI has 20 Global Sales offices
across North America, staffed by 65 global sales professionals,
and will add ALHI GSO sales offices in Europe in 2017. Worldhotels
has 35 sales offices worldwide and 140 staff.
Associated Luxury Hotels' Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Santora,
is also now Worldhotels' Executive Chairman, with Geoff Andrew
continuing as Worldhotels' Chief Executive Officer in Frankfurt.
The financial terms of the deal have not been
disclosed.
See other recent
news regarding:
ALHI,
Luxury Hotels,
Worldhotels.