Farewell, Your Majesty: United Airlines Flies Boeing 747 One Last Time

United Airlines (UAL) has officially bid farewell to the Queen of the Skies, the Boeing 747.

The airline recreated the first 747 flight operated by United in 1970 for Tuesday's historic farewell journey. Flight UA747 departed from San Francisco with service to Honolulu with more than 300 customers, employees and guests onboard.

With a 1970s-inspired menu to retro uniforms for flight attendants to inflight entertainment befitting of that first flight, seats for the flight sold out in less than 90 minutes when the farewell celebration was announced in September.

"The iconic 747 is a remarkably special aircraft that signaled a new era of air travel and was equally recognizable and beloved by our customers and crew alike," said Oscar Munoz, CEO of United. "While today is bittersweet, we'll continue to honor the Queen of the Skies' game-changing legacy of connecting people and uniting the world with our next-generation of long-haul aircraft."

The send-off began Tuesday morning at SFO with a gate party featuring a 747 gallery, 1970s costumes for use in a retro photo booth, a life-size retirement card for customers and employees to sign and of course, cake. Oscar Munoz addressed the crowd alongside State Senator Jerry Hill and executives from Boeing and Pratt & Whitney.

Upon landing in Honolulu, local employees welcomed the aircraft with final festivities to close out the historic day, including remarks from United leaders and Hawaii State Representative Henry J.C. Aquino.

