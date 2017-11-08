Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu to Open January 2018

Just a 40-minute drive from Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport lies Uluwatu, a rural jewel in Bali’s Bukit peninsula’s crown.

It's on this southwestern tip of the island, that Indonesia’s first Radisson Blu resort, the Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu will open in January 2018.

One of Bali’s best surfing beaches is on the resort’s doorstep, and many more pristine shores and popular oceanside hangouts, such as Bali Collection in Nusa Dua, are within 25 minutes reach.

The majestic, 11th-century Luhur Uluwatu Temple lies 6km to the west. A Cultural Park offering myriad Balinese experiences and a state-of-the-art 18-hole golf course designed by Ronald Fream, David Dale & Kevin Ramsey are also nearby, making Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu an ideal base for the surfer, golfer, cultural explorer or serenity seeker.

Guest accommodation comprises 111 deluxe rooms in three categories, featuring private balconies on upper ﬂoors and private sundecks on lower ﬂoors. Fourteen suites with rooftop terraces give guests views of the ocean, the pool or both in full panorama.

The Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu also features a good variety of F&B outlets, a swimming pool, fitness center, kids club, two meeting rooms, two event pavilions and an outdoor garden venue.

General Manager Björn-Henning Buth, said, “The incredible architecture is a true celebration of native craftsmanship. Tenganan Village is the reference for building methods and materials. The layout of guest rooms and social spaces also follows that of traditional Balinese homes, and the interior designers have taken their inspiration from the ornate patterning of Bali’s Lontar manuscripts”.



See other recent news regarding: Bali, Radisson Blu, Uluwatu.