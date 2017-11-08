Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu to Open January 2018

|
Just a 40-minute drive from Bali Ngurah Rai
International Airport lies Uluwatu, a rural jewel in Bali’s
Bukit peninsula’s crown.
It's on this southwestern tip of the island,
that Indonesia’s first Radisson Blu resort, the Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu
will open in January 2018.
One of Bali’s best surfing beaches is on the
resort’s doorstep, and many more pristine shores and popular oceanside hangouts, such as Bali Collection in Nusa Dua, are
within 25 minutes reach.
The majestic, 11th-century Luhur Uluwatu
Temple lies 6km to the west. A Cultural Park offering myriad
Balinese experiences and a state-of-the-art 18-hole golf course
designed by Ronald Fream, David Dale & Kevin Ramsey are also
nearby, making Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu an ideal base for the
surfer, golfer, cultural explorer or serenity seeker.
Guest accommodation comprises 111 deluxe rooms in three
categories, featuring private balconies on upper ﬂoors and private
sundecks on lower ﬂoors. Fourteen suites with rooftop
terraces give guests views of the ocean, the pool or both in
full panorama.
The Radisson Blu Bali Uluwatu also features a
good variety of F&B outlets, a swimming pool, fitness center, kids
club, two meeting rooms, two event
pavilions and an outdoor garden venue.
General Manager Björn-Henning Buth, said, “The incredible architecture is a true celebration of
native craftsmanship. Tenganan Village is the reference for
building methods and materials. The layout of guest rooms and
social spaces also follows that of traditional Balinese homes, and
the interior designers have taken their inspiration from the
ornate patterning of Bali’s Lontar manuscripts”.
