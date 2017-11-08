Mövenpick Signs 72-Room Hotel in The Hague

|
Mövenpick has signed a lease agreement with one
of Germany’s main real estate asset managers, Deka Immobilien, to
operate a new hotel in The Hague.
The 72-room Mövenpick Hotel The Hague will
mark a new era for the Swiss hospitality firm as it looks to
evolve its interior design strategy with concepts that its says
reflect the lifestyle preferences of modern global travellers.
The agreement was brokered with the
involvement and advice of DLA Piper, leading agent RV&C/COG, as
well as corporate property specialists CBRE and JLL and legal firm Rechtstaete.
In conjunction with The Hague property, Deka
Immobilien has also renewed its existing lease for the 408-room
Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre for more than 30 years,
strengthening Mövenpick’s long-term relationship with the German
real estate asset manager and confirming its commitment to The
Netherlands’ capital city.
“Securing a lease for the
Mövenpick Hotel The Hague not only bolsters our European expansion
plans, but marks the first time we have signed a new hotel and
renewed a lease for an existing hotel simultaneously,” said
Olivier Chavy, President & CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “This pioneering deal structure demonstrates our strong
relationship with Deka Immobilien and our commitment to
maintaining and growing our assets in strategically-critical
locations, not only in Europe, but globally.”
The Mövenpick
Hotel The Hague, which is due to open in 2019, will introduce
leading-edge interior design concepts developed in partnership
with premier global design firm Wilson Associates NYC.
The
new Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge concept will be unveiled at
this property, while key hotel features include an all-day dining
brasserie, a gym and three meeting rooms.
“We are strengthening our
cluster of properties in The Netherlands as part of our ambitious
European growth strategy. Our willingness to operate hotels under
lease agreements in Europe is presenting us with significant
expansion opportunities, particularly as investors welcome this
type of investment model, and we are confident of achieving our
development goals going forward,” said Andrew Langdon, Chief
Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
Mövenpick
Hotels & Resorts currently operates 20 properties in four European
countries – Switzerland, where the company is headquartered, as
well as Germany, The Netherlands and Turkey. Its strategy is to
sign agreements for at least four new projects in Europe every
year as it looks to expand its portfolio.
In
addition to Mövenpick Hotel The Hague, the group recently signed
lease agreements for the 262-key Mövenpick Congress Hotel
Stuttgart in Germany and the 264-room Mövenpick Hotel Basel in
Switzerland. All three are set to open in 2019.
Spearheading the company’s development plans in Europe is Amir
Lababedi, who was recently appointed Vice President Development
Europe & North Africa, a new role created to drive expansion
across both high-growth potential regions.
