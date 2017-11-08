Mövenpick Signs 72-Room Hotel in The Hague

Mövenpick has signed a lease agreement with one of Germany’s main real estate asset managers, Deka Immobilien, to operate a new hotel in The Hague. The 72-room Mövenpick Hotel The Hague will mark a new era for the Swiss hospitality firm as it looks to evolve its interior design strategy with concepts that its says reflect the lifestyle preferences of modern global travellers. The agreement was brokered with the involvement and advice of DLA Piper, leading agent RV&C/COG, as well as corporate property specialists CBRE and JLL and legal firm Rechtstaete. In conjunction with The Hague property, Deka Immobilien has also renewed its existing lease for the 408-room Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre for more than 30 years, strengthening Mövenpick’s long-term relationship with the German real estate asset manager and confirming its commitment to The Netherlands’ capital city. “Securing a lease for the Mövenpick Hotel The Hague not only bolsters our European expansion plans, but marks the first time we have signed a new hotel and renewed a lease for an existing hotel simultaneously,” said Olivier Chavy, President & CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “This pioneering deal structure demonstrates our strong relationship with Deka Immobilien and our commitment to maintaining and growing our assets in strategically-critical locations, not only in Europe, but globally.” The Mövenpick Hotel The Hague, which is due to open in 2019, will introduce leading-edge interior design concepts developed in partnership with premier global design firm Wilson Associates NYC. The new Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge concept will be unveiled at this property, while key hotel features include an all-day dining brasserie, a gym and three meeting rooms. “We are strengthening our cluster of properties in The Netherlands as part of our ambitious European growth strategy. Our willingness to operate hotels under lease agreements in Europe is presenting us with significant expansion opportunities, particularly as investors welcome this type of investment model, and we are confident of achieving our development goals going forward,” said Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts currently operates 20 properties in four European countries – Switzerland, where the company is headquartered, as well as Germany, The Netherlands and Turkey. Its strategy is to sign agreements for at least four new projects in Europe every year as it looks to expand its portfolio. In addition to Mövenpick Hotel The Hague, the group recently signed lease agreements for the 262-key Mövenpick Congress Hotel Stuttgart in Germany and the 264-room Mövenpick Hotel Basel in Switzerland. All three are set to open in 2019. Spearheading the company’s development plans in Europe is Amir Lababedi, who was recently appointed Vice President Development Europe & North Africa, a new role created to drive expansion across both high-growth potential regions.

