TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 8 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Mövenpick Signs 72-Room Hotel in The Hague

Mövenpick has signed a lease agreement with one of Germany’s main real estate asset managers, Deka Immobilien, to operate a new hotel in The Hague.

 The 72-room Mövenpick Hotel The Hague will mark a new era for the Swiss hospitality firm as it looks to evolve its interior design strategy with concepts that its says reflect the lifestyle preferences of modern global travellers.

The agreement was brokered with the involvement and advice of DLA Piper, leading agent RV&C/COG, as well as corporate property specialists CBRE and JLL and legal firm Rechtstaete.

In conjunction with The Hague property, Deka Immobilien has also renewed its existing lease for the 408-room Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre for more than 30 years, strengthening Mövenpick’s long-term relationship with the German real estate asset manager and confirming its commitment to The Netherlands’ capital city.

Lobby of the 72-room Mövenpick Hotel The Hague. Click to enlarge.

“Securing a lease for the Mövenpick Hotel The Hague not only bolsters our European expansion plans, but marks the first time we have signed a new hotel and renewed a lease for an existing hotel simultaneously,” said Olivier Chavy, President & CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “This pioneering deal structure demonstrates our strong relationship with Deka Immobilien and our commitment to maintaining and growing our assets in strategically-critical locations, not only in Europe, but globally.”

The Mövenpick Hotel The Hague, which is due to open in 2019, will introduce leading-edge interior design concepts developed in partnership with premier global design firm Wilson Associates NYC.

The new Mövenpick Coffee & Wine Lounge concept will be unveiled at this property, while key hotel features include an all-day dining brasserie, a gym and three meeting rooms.

“We are strengthening our cluster of properties in The Netherlands as part of our ambitious European growth strategy. Our willingness to operate hotels under lease agreements in Europe is presenting us with significant expansion opportunities, particularly as investors welcome this type of investment model, and we are confident of achieving our development goals going forward,” said Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts currently operates 20 properties in four European countries – Switzerland, where the company is headquartered, as well as Germany, The Netherlands and Turkey. Its strategy is to sign agreements for at least four new projects in Europe every year as it looks to expand its portfolio.

In addition to Mövenpick Hotel The Hague, the group recently signed lease agreements for the 262-key Mövenpick Congress Hotel Stuttgart in Germany and the 264-room Mövenpick Hotel Basel in Switzerland. All three are set to open in 2019.

Spearheading the company’s development plans in Europe is Amir Lababedi, who was recently appointed Vice President Development Europe & North Africa, a new role created to drive expansion across both high-growth potential regions.

See other recent news regarding: Hague, Movenpick.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com