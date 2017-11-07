Mövenpick Opens Hotel in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Mövenpick has expanded its portfolio of hotels
in the Kingdom of Thailand with the opening of the group’s first property
in Chiang Mai.
The 266-room Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai opened its doors
on Tuesday (7 November 2017) growing the hospitality company’s
portfolio in the country to six properties.
Located in one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel overlooks the sprawling Night Bazaar
district and is a short walking distance to many cultural
attractions such as Chiang Mai Old City Wall and Tha Pae Gate.
Ping Riverside and Sunday Walking Street is just 10 minutes
walking from the hotel.
The hotel is also just a 10-minute drive
from Chiang Mai International Airport, 10 kilometres from Chiang
Mai National Convention & Exhibition Centre, and close to many
tourist hotspot areas that surround the city.
Guests can
choose from seven different room categories including Classic,
Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Junior Suite, Suites, and Family Suites.
For diners, the hotel serves Thai and
international cuisines at its all-day dining venue, Feung Fah
Restaurant, which is designed with wooden elements to emulate the
style of a local food market. Le Bistrot is a themed Italian-Thai
fusion eatery, featuring a terrace with views of the bustling
Night Bazaar. For a refreshing drink, the hotel's Lobby Bar and
Rooftop Pool Bar both offer tempting selections, whilst the Sweet
House serves freshly brewed coffee and home-made bakery items.
Featuring two multifunctional venues including the
400-delegate capacity ballroom, the hotel can cater to a wide
range of events, from intimate cocktail receptions to conferences
or large-scale celebrations.
“The opening of Mövenpick
Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai bolsters our cluster strategy in
Thailand where we aim to operate hotels and resorts in leading
cities and holiday destinations across the country. It also
strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia where our development
pipeline continues to grow at pace,” said Olivier Chavy, President
and CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.
Mövenpick currently
manages two properties in Bangkok, two in Phuket and one in
Pattaya and has three more in active development, with the 111-key
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai and 96-key Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa
Hua Hin both set to open in 2018 and the 220-key Mövenpick Resort
Mai Khao Beach – the company’s third property in Phuket – on track
to launch the following year (2019).
“The new property in
Chiang Mai will capitalise on the northern Thailand city’s growing
popularity with tourists looking to experience its culture,
nature, history and gastronomy,” said Vinai Chitaratsanee, General
Manager, Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai. “Chiang
Mai appeals to visitors from all over the world who come to
discover its unique blend of old and new, rural and urban and our
hotel is well positioned to help them discover the most splendid
city of cultures.”