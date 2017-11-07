Mövenpick Opens Hotel in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Mövenpick has expanded its portfolio of hotels in the Kingdom of Thailand with the opening of the group’s first property in Chiang Mai. The 266-room Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai opened its doors on Tuesday (7 November 2017) growing the hospitality company’s portfolio in the country to six properties. Located in one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel overlooks the sprawling Night Bazaar district and is a short walking distance to many cultural attractions such as Chiang Mai Old City Wall and Tha Pae Gate. Ping Riverside and Sunday Walking Street is just 10 minutes walking from the hotel. The hotel is also just a 10-minute drive from Chiang Mai International Airport, 10 kilometres from Chiang Mai National Convention & Exhibition Centre, and close to many tourist hotspot areas that surround the city. Guests can choose from seven different room categories including Classic, Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Junior Suite, Suites, and Family Suites. For diners, the hotel serves Thai and international cuisines at its all-day dining venue, Feung Fah Restaurant, which is designed with wooden elements to emulate the style of a local food market. Le Bistrot is a themed Italian-Thai fusion eatery, featuring a terrace with views of the bustling Night Bazaar. For a refreshing drink, the hotel's Lobby Bar and Rooftop Pool Bar both offer tempting selections, whilst the Sweet House serves freshly brewed coffee and home-made bakery items. Featuring two multifunctional venues including the 400-delegate capacity ballroom, the hotel can cater to a wide range of events, from intimate cocktail receptions to conferences or large-scale celebrations. “The opening of Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai bolsters our cluster strategy in Thailand where we aim to operate hotels and resorts in leading cities and holiday destinations across the country. It also strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia where our development pipeline continues to grow at pace,” said Olivier Chavy, President and CEO, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. Mövenpick currently manages two properties in Bangkok, two in Phuket and one in Pattaya and has three more in active development, with the 111-key Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai and 96-key Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin both set to open in 2018 and the 220-key Mövenpick Resort Mai Khao Beach – the company’s third property in Phuket – on track to launch the following year (2019). “The new property in Chiang Mai will capitalise on the northern Thailand city’s growing popularity with tourists looking to experience its culture, nature, history and gastronomy,” said Vinai Chitaratsanee, General Manager, Mövenpick Suriwongse Hotel Chiang Mai. “Chiang Mai appeals to visitors from all over the world who come to discover its unique blend of old and new, rural and urban and our hotel is well positioned to help them discover the most splendid city of cultures.” What Does TAT Have Planned for ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand PODCAST Your browser does not support this audio element. See also other: HD Videos and Podcasts.

